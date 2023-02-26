With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

My Sheet Music– €2.99 free

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: It’s time to change the way you read your sheet music, because My Sheet Music has changed the game. This sheet music player uses a unique and innovative method, and lets you play your piano sheet music (and any other type of sheet music) directly from your smartphone. In other words, when you want to read and play a score and you don’t have the original scores or a large tablet at your disposal, just open My Sheet Music, choose your favorite score and start playing. The best sheet music player on the store!

It works with any type of sheet music, from piano sheet music to violin sheet music or guitar tablature. An essential app for pianists and musicians, which cannot be missing from your music app list: a unique musician app!

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Description: An icon pack to give your phone an impressive look, with 192 x 192 px Full HD icons, more than 1,350 icons, compatible with different launchers.

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: A cooking game where you have to prepare dishes to satisfy your customers, with recipes from different cultures around the world and more than 100 unique recipes to make tons of delicious dishes.

Monkey GO Happy – €0.69 free

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends on August 16th

Description: A nice little game in which we’ll have to deal with a sad little monkey and we’ll have to make her happy through our actions.

Here are some features:

More than 75 beautifully designed stadiums

30 hats to dress up your monkey

7 different monkeys to choose from

Ad FREE

NO in-app purchases

Auto save progress

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 3.7

Description: Give orders to a princess and her minions as they venture into the darkest places of a dungeon with rogue-like elements in this turn-based action RPG game. Here are some contents:

Fast and 100% manual combat system

More than 50 types of armor

More than 1,000 different weapons

More than 150 types of costumes, hairstyles and skins for characters

More than 50 characters with distinct voices

More than 200 types of artifacts

