Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.7

Description: QR/Barcode Scanner PRO is one of the best QR and barcode scanner apps in the Google Play market and is essential for every Android device.

QR/Barcode Scanner is extremely easy to use. To scan any code simply open the application and align the code. QR Code & Barcode Scanner will automatically recognize any QR Code or Barcode. While scanning the code, if it contains text you will see it immediately or if it is a URL you can browse the site by pressing the browse button.

QR/Barcode Scanner app can scan and read all types of QR Codes including text, URL, product, contact, ISBN, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scanning, the user is provided with only the relevant options for the single QR or barcode type and can take the appropriate action.

Scanner features:

No advertising

Scan all types of QR Codes and Barcodes

Flashlight supported for low light environments

History automatically saved for all created or scanned QR codes and barcodes

Simple and easy to use

Generate different types of QR Code and Barcode

Batch scan mode

Scan and share the codes with your friends

Scan the image from Gallery

No internet connection required

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: An AI powered study app for learning and memorizing TOEFL words. Here are some of the main features:

Flashcards chosen by experts

Word sets designed for expats, business people, tourists and language learners

Vocabularies for all language levels, from complete beginner to very advanced

Phonetic alphabet for easy reading and speaking

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10,000+

Average reviews: 3.6

Description: This icon pack offers square icons with a very lively and colorful style. Among the various features we find:

Icons Full HD 192 x 192 px

More than 1,350 icons

Compatible with different launchers

No advertising

Monthly updates

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4

Description: This free app is an icon pack with round, minimalistic and colorful icons, which will definitely enhance the visuals of your home screen. Features:

Full HD 192x192px

1,350+ icons

Compatible with Multi Launchers

No advertising

Monthly updates

Help and FAQ section

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Downloads: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 3.6

Description: An RPG game in which you will find yourself in many battles with your heroes. You can choose from various heroes, upgrade them, equip weapons and much more. The graphics are retro 8-bit style, even the music follows the same trend.

Downloads: 5,000.000+

Average reviews: 3.7

Description: The most exciting action game of the year – League of Stickman! The best combat features! Annihilate the enemy! Defeat them all! Come out victorious in the final challenge! This game is absolutely not to be missed. League of Stickmen!

Downloads: 5,000.000+

Average reviews: 3.5

