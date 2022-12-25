With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit so as not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear, the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

Correlations – €2.99 free

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4

Description: Correlations is a health app that lets you track your symptoms, log activities, and find correlations between bad habits and health problems. All this thanks to a scientific algorithm. By keeping a daily diary, you will be able to diagnose food intolerances, allergies or bad habits that are causing you problems. It’s designed to help you manage pain, stress and develop healthy habits – it’s the perfect medical assistant that’s always in your pocket.

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Description: An icon pack that has a rather lively style, the icons are circular and have a background with shades of gray, but inside the icons have very bright and vibrant colors. The pack includes more than 1,250 icons and lots of high-quality wallpapers.

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Bricks Breaker Pro– €4.49 free

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Description: Just focus on breaking the bricks. Find the best position to do damage to bricks and break them. Endless gameplay, scores shared with players from all over the world, shoot the balls with a swipe and break the bricks, if they reach the base, it’s game over.

Truth or Dare Pro – €4.19 free

Downloads: 50.000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Description: One of the best game to play in a group of couples, friends, families and lovers. Truth or Dare contains hundreds of fun and challenging truth and dares, from clean to dirty. Do not try adult mode if you are under 18. Play and take revenge with the players, reveal their secrets, ask them questions about their past or dare to face crazy challenges.

Downloads: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4

Description: It is the sequel to Infinity Dungeon, a game that has become popular due to its design and simple gameplay. Defeat zombies with your cute daughter. Among the features of the game we find a large number of different characters, including monsters and zombies, and a skill system that makes everything even more fun.

Evertale – €0.50 free

Downloads: 5,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Description: Capture monsters and make them evolve!

Dive into a breathtaking fantasy world full of mysterious monsters to catch, challenge and train. Explore vast landscapes, bustling cities, and epic dungeons in this sprawling open-world RPG!

Join a band of far-fetched heroes and rid the world of Erden of deadly Pandemonium. Collect, train and evolve more than 180 creatures and warriors who will fight alongside you in adrenaline-pumping battles!

Immerse yourself in the thrilling single-player offline story, or create your own team and test your skills online against players from all over the world. Wage the battle in fast-paced PvP leagues and form guilds with other players to unlock limited-edition gear, upgrades, and more to take your team to the next level!

Take advantage of all the opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Happy weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!