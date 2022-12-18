With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit in order not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Warning: the selected offers are limited time, some expire by tomorrow, others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear, the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

90s music radio Pro – €0.59 free

Downloads: 50.000+

Average reviews: 3.6

Description: An application designed for nineties music lovers, a selection of radio stations that broadcast only your favorite music with the great hits of those years.

Pro 80s music– €0.61 free

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: Listen to 80s music radio online. Lots of radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more. If you like eighties blockbusters, this is the best app for you! Plus it’s completely ad-free!

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Description: Free icon pack really well done and worth trying, since it’s free this weekend! Here are its features:

Full HD 192 x 192px

1,350+ icons

All icons are designed in vector

Compatible with Multi Launchers

No advertising

Monthly updates

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Downloads: 1,000,000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: An action rpg with Minecraft style graphics. In the game there are various skills for weapons, costumes and armor of all kinds and a weapon improvement system, as well as a crafting system and boss raids.

Downloads: 500.000+

Average reviews: 3.4

Description: With Dungeon Corporation P (free app this weekend) train your character, develop his characteristics and improve his skills! Fight in the arena to defeat all the monsters and enemies you come across!

Take advantage of all the opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Happy weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!