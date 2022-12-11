With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon pack hey best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free apps and app deals on PlayStore

QR and Barcode Scanner PRO – €2.29 free

Downloads: 500,000+

Average reviews: 4.8

Description: Try out the fastest QR code reader and barcode scanner/generator! QR and Barcode Scanner, one of the fastest and safest QR and Barcode Scanner apps in the Google Play market and is essential for every Android device! Not only limited to scanning, but you can also use it to create QR/Barcodes.

To scan any QR code or barcode, simply open the app and align the code. The QR code reader will automatically recognize it.

Scanner features:

All-in-one scanner and generator app: Scan all types of QR code and barcode (1D and 2D code types) and generate different types of QR codes and barcodes with this QR code generator / code generator at bars.

Instant scan.

Simple and easy to use.

Flashlight: Flashlight supported for low light environments.

History: History is saved for all generated or scanned QR codes and barcodes.

Wifi QR code supported: Automatically connect to wifi hotspot without password.

Reminder Pro – €3.79 free

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: Never forget an important task again! Finally a simple and easy way to set a reminder or due notification. This app goes straight to the point. Set up notifications to remind you of all your tasks, errands and list items.

No unnecessary or complicated features. Reminders can be set up in seconds. Set a reminder or deadline notification for anything! The Reminders app is a simple yet versatile productivity tool for organizing your life!

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro– €1.79 free

Downloads: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Description: This application offers daily workouts for all major muscles. In just a few minutes each day, you can exercise your muscles at home without having to go to the gym. Main features:

Plan for warm-up and stretching

Record your workout progress automatically

Workout reminder

Detailed 3D videos

Meal planner for weight loss and bodybuilding

Icon-pack and customization

Downloads: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Description: This icon pack includes square and flat design icons, it can be used with Nova launcher or other alternative launcher. Among the main features we find:

More than 4,200 custom icons

More than 300 wallpapers

HD icons with 191 x 192 pixel resolution

Request for icons by email

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Downloads: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.6

Description: A cooking game where you have to prepare dishes to satisfy your customers, with recipes from different cultures around the world and more than 100 unique recipes to make tons of delicious dishes.

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD – €2.69 free

Downloads: 500.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Description: The long-awaited sequel to the popular action-strategy game is here! New weapons, new landscapes and options galore! Each game session will be even more dynamic and extraordinary.

The core of the game is always the same: whole armies of enemies will rush at your defences, trying to take them down at any cost. Now, however, they are even more powerful and insane than before.

You’ll have access to the old trusty turrets and completely different new types of weapons. How you spend your budget is up to you. Will it be better to build new towers or upgrade and fortify the existing ones? Turrets differ in range, rate of fire, and type of damage inflicted. The only way to win is to combine their strengths so that they reinforce each other.

The presence of multiple levels of difficulty allows all players to get the most enjoyment possible. If you are an experienced commander, you will love the intense battles to the death where every single second counts for the ultimate success and everything depends on being able to choose and place the turrets in the most efficient way possible. If you are a new player, you will be able to learn easily and prepare yourself for thrilling battles.

