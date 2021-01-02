Since the beginning of the pandemic, over the months, the different tests to detect the presence of the virus in the body. PCRs were the first, although the fact of having to wait hours or even days It is one of the great inconveniences to break the chain of infections.

Later, the antigen test, whose great advantage is its speedThey even reached pharmacies, where it is possible in some to do it. Now, as reported by the Madrid’s community, they are going to sign an agreement so that possible also in dental clinics in the region.

It will be form free and to people who do not have compatible symptoms with the coronavirus. This has been assured by the Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in an appearance where he reported on the new confined areas in the community.

When can they be done?

It is not yet possible to go to any dentist to request the free antigen test, since the Deputy Ministry of Humanization of the Health Assistance of the Ministry of Health is finalizing the details of the collaboration agreement with the Official College of Odontologists and Stomatologists of the 1st Region (COEM).

Dentists who request it may join the agreement to perform this type of test, after receive the relevant training from the COEM. With this agreement, the Ministry of Health will provide the number of rapid tests deemed appropriate for people who are referred to the network of dentists who join. It is expected that the figure reaches 500 of the 8,686 who practice in the nearly 3,500 clinics.

The initiative arises with the intention of expand the strategy for the early detection of coronavirus in the region. In this way, new test points of this type will be added.