Samsung has brought a special ‘Home Festive Home’ offer for users in the festive season. In this cell, which runs from 5 October to 20 November, users are getting premium smartphones like Galaxy Fold, Galaxy s20 Ultra and Galaxy Note10 Lite free on the purchase of Samsung’s home appliances. In the offer, the company is also giving a cashback of up to Rs 20 thousand on the purchase of its products. Let’s know details.

Galaxy Fold and S20 Ultra will be available free on TV purchase

In this special festive offer from Samsung, Samsung QLED 8K TV will get Galaxy Fold smartphone free with 85 inch, 82 inch and 75 inch variants. At the same time, the company is offering Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone with QLED TV above 75 inches during this time. Apart from this, Galaxy A21s are getting with 55 inch QLED and 65 inch UHD TV. If you buy a 70 inch or above Crystal 4K UHD TV model in addition to Samsung’s 65-inch QLED, QLED 8K, you will get the Galaxy A31 smartphone free.

Not only this, during this festive offer, users are being given a cashback of up to Rs 20 thousand with a 3-year warranty and an EMI of at least Rs 990. The company is offering 3 years (1 + 2 years extended warranty) on the panel. Along with this, no-screen burn in warranty is being given for 10 years on QLED TV. Apart from this, the company is also offering attractive deals of OTT and DTH with all TV models.

Samsung cell

Phone will also be free on purchase of refrigerators

In Samsung Festive Home Offer, you can also buy a fantastic Samsung refrigerator at the best deal. The company is offering the Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone for free with its flagship Spacemax Family Hub refrigerator. At the same time, up to 15 percent cashback is being offered to users on the purchase of Samsung Curd Maestro Fridge. Apart from this, the company is offering up to 20 percent cashback on family hub refrigerators with IoT support.

With this, the company side-by-side and frost-free refrigerators can be purchased with an initial EMI of Rs 2490 and Rs 990 respectively. The company is also offering a 10-year warranty on the compressor of refrigerators with digital inverter technology.

