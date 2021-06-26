With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google PlayStore. We also select the best free icon-pack and best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion duration: ends June 30th

Description: Floating notes at any time: Quickly save notes and access desse via gesture shortcut. One Swipe Notes makes it very easy to take notes and information in the fastest way possible. You don’t need to leave the app running while you annotate, there are floating notes above your app.

VLSM Calculator– € 1.99 free

Download: 50.000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends June 28th

Description: Simple, yet powerful, calculator for network engineers. A great tool for students who are new to networking, but also for network administrators who are working on certifications such as CCNA, CCDA, CCNP CCIE etc.

Download: 1,000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends July 2nd

Description: Do you find it annoying to change the playback speed in video apps? This app is an auxiliary application that automates the annoying control of the playback speed change in video apps, allowing you to do it with a single tap. Enjoy the convenience of being able to easily change the playback speed, it will help you simplify watching videos and save time.

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends July 3rd

Description: Give your phone a new look with Star Launcher Prime, this application has no ads and doesn’t take up much space. Possibility to choose between different themes, customize the color of the search bars, hide applications, configure gestures to lock the phone with a double tap on the screen, open the applications panel and much more.

Download: 5,000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends June 30th

Description: DC Emoji provides you with a large number of normal and animated emojis that you can use on Discord, Slack, Twitch and more. Besides that, it also provides emoji packs.

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Evertale – € 0.50 free

Download: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends July 3rd

Description: Capture monsters and evolve them!

Dive into a breathtaking fantasy world full of mysterious monsters to capture, challenge and train. Explore endless landscapes, cities teeming with life and epic dungeons in this huge open world RPG!

Join a band of unlikely heroes and free the world of Erden from deadly Pandemonium. Collect, train and evolve over 180 creatures and warriors who will fight alongside you in adrenaline-pumping battles!

Immerse yourself in the thrilling offline story in single-player, or create your own team and test your skills online against players from around the world. Unleash battle in fast-paced PvP leagues and form guilds with other players to unlock limited edition gear, upgrades and more to take your squad to the next level!

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends July 3rd

Description: Welcome to My City: Home. Drop by and visit your neighbors, explore your home to find hidden treasures, discover the latest trends and even create your own clothes in the fashion store! Everything is possible in My City. With many completely new characters, stylish rooms, clothes and accessories, every day is a new adventure where children enjoy playing, exploring and imagining. A game that’s easy enough for a 4-year-old to play, challenging enough for a 10-year-old.

