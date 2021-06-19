With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google PlayStore. We also select the best free icon-pack and best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends June 25th

Description: It’s time to change the way you read your sheet music, because My Sheet Music has changed the rules of the game. This sheet music player uses a unique and innovative method, and lets you play your piano sheet music (and any other type of sheet music) directly from your smartphone. In other words, when you want to read and play a score and you don’t have the original scores or a large tablet available, just open My Sheet Music, choose your favorite score and start playing. The best sheet music player on the store!

It works with any type of sheet music, from piano sheet music to violin sheet music or guitar tablature. An essential app for pianists and musicians, which cannot be missing in the list of your music apps: a unique app for musicians!

EZ Notes– € 1.99 free

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Promotion duration: ends June 20th

Description: EZ Notes is the easiest note organizer to use, it’s packed with features. With this app you can record voice notes that are transcribed in one step. Among the various features we find:

Notes with clean interface

Swipe to delete notes or archive them

Voice notes, to-do, S-pen and notepad

Folders and quick search

ProShot – € 4.99 free

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: Leave the heavy DSLR at home, ProShot has your back. Here are some features for photos and videos:

Auto, Program, Manual, and two customizable modes, just like a DSLR *

Manual, semi-manual or automatic exposure control, flash, focus, ISO, shutter speed, flashlight and white balance *

Shoot in JPEG, RAW or RAW + JPEG * (RAW = .DNG file)

Light painting mode with infinite shutter and live preview. See how your photos unfold right in front of your eyes!

Shoot at full resolution in 16: 9, 4: 3, and 1: 1

Custom Aspect Ratio Mode: Shoot in any aspect ratio you want, 21: 9, 17:10, 50: 3.

Zero-lag when bracketed up to ± 3, in 1/3 stop increments *

HDR, Night, and Action Scene Modes *

Auto ISO options, switch between manual and shutter-priority modes *

Manual focus aid *

Live histogram

Front camera with exposure control

Zoom with one finger only

Full-featured camera roll built into the viewfinder. EXIF view, support for video playback, media sharing and deletion

Grid overlay

JPEG quality fit, noise reduction quality, photo position

Hotkeys for GPS, Screen Brightness, Camera Shutter, and more

Video Up to 4K (3840 × 2160) *

Manual or automatic control *

Adjustable resolution, frame rate, and bitrate

Industry standard options for the 180 degree rule

Zoom and change any camera parameter, even during video recording

Real-time audio input levels

Video length with full manual control

Video Light

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends June 20th

Description: Find out the causes of your illnesses and feel better

Correlations is a health app that allows you to track symptoms, log activities, and identify correlations between bad habits and health problems. All this thanks to a scientific algorithm. By keeping a daily journal, you will be able to diagnose food intolerances, allergies or bad habits that are causing you problems. It was designed to help you manage pain, stress and develop healthy habits – it’s a perfect medical assistant always in your pocket.

Looking for a symptom analysis or pain diagnosis? With this app you can easily analyze and track behaviors to find out the source of your symptoms.

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Promotion duration: ends June 26th

Description: Ramka Frame is an icon pack for Nova, Evie and other launchers. This icon pack is made with dark frames and vintage colors, the whole thing is based on a vintage style.

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends June 21st

Description: A very simple, fun and relaxing game. Here are some features:

Infinite levels that go from easy to difficult

Easy playability

Simple and expressive design

It can be used anywhere

Provides relief

Low game size

Simple control

Fun and engaging

Hidden Numbers PRO– € 2.09 free

Download: 5,000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: Hidden Numbers PRO is an original math-based educational game in which you will be able to practice math in a fun and challenging way. Play and learn at the same time! Math has never been this fun!

