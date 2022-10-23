With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit in order not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free app and apps on offer on PlayStore

90s Pro music radio – € 0.59 free

Download: 50.000 +

Average reviews: 3.6

Promotion duration: ends October 24th

Description: An application designed for music lovers of the nineties, a selection of radio stations that broadcast only your favorite music with the great hits of those years.

80s music Pro– € 0.61 free

Download: 100,000 +

Average reviews: 3.9

Promotion duration: ends October 24th

Description: Listen to 80s music radio online. Many radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more. If you like the big hits of the eighties, this is the best app for you! Plus it’s completely ad-free!

Identify the breeds of dogs – € 2.29 free

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Promotion duration: ends October 25th

Description: This application allows you to take a camera photo or upload an image from the gallery to analyze a dog’s breed. Turn on continuous predictions and keep the dog in the circle to get predictions directly from the video stream. The app works best for high quality images uploaded from the gallery.

The application reports up to three predictions which it considers to be the most correct. Please consider the output as a suggestion only

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 1,000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends October 27th

Description: This icon pack is rather particular compared to many others, in fact all the icons are cubes with a three-dimensional effect. Among the features of the app we find:

More than 6,000 custom icons

Frequent updates

Preview and search for icons

Custom folder icons

Simple icon requests

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Sudoku Ultimate Offline Puzzle – € 4.59 free

Download: 1.000 +

Average reviews: 4.6

Promotion duration: ends October 26th

Description: One of the most popular logic games. It only requires 2MB of memory and consumes little battery, there are around 4000 puzzles to explore and it’s all offline. Four difficulty levels available: Beginner, Student, Master and Expert.

Download: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 3.8

Promotion duration: ends October 24th

Description: This is a fun and interesting FPS indie game, which has some RPG features. Players will have to shoot to venture into tombs and dungeons, challenge unknown creatures and dig for treasure. The game is rich in content and has multiple gameplay elements, including pets, artifacts, runes, and guns.

Monkey GO Happy – € 0.69 free

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends October 25th

Description: A nice little game in which we will have to deal with a sad little monkey and we will have to make her happy through our actions.

Here are some features:

More than 75 beautifully designed stadiums

30 hats to dress up your monkey

7 different monkeys to choose from

FREE announcement

NO in-app purchases

Automatic progress saving

Truth or Dare Pro – € 4.19 free

Download: 50.000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: One of the best games to play in a group of couples, friends, families and lovers. Truth or Dare contains hundreds of fun and inspiring challenges and truths, from clean to dirty. Do not try adult mode if you are under 18. Play and avenge the players, reveal their secrets, ask them questions about their past or dare to face crazy challenges.

Download: 1,000,000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends October 24th

Description: Car racing game with real time online multiplayer racing. This version is ad-free and 5,000,000 in-game money is awarded to start your adventure. Here are some features:

Very simple and extremely fun to play

100 levels in Challenge mode

12 super hyper-cars to race with

5 realistic locations

7 game modes

Take advantage of all opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Have a nice weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!