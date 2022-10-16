With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.
Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit in order not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.
Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.
Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore
Star Launcher Prime –
€ 1.99 free
Download: 100,000+
Average reviews: 4.1
Promotion duration: ends October 19th
Description: A new launcher that can help you customize the style of your smartphone more. With the Prime version there are no advertisements during use and you can take advantage of all the features of the application.
Mp3 player – Music player – Qamp –
€ 0.79 free
Download: 100.000+
Average reviews: 4.2
Promotion duration: ends October 17th
Description: This free app is called Qamp and is a powerful music player and mp3 player for Android. The equalizer allows you to get the best sound effect levels from your music or voice from your phone. Apply EQ presets based on your music or quickly create your own custom preset with the 10-band EQ
QR and barcode scanner –
€ 2.29 free
Download: 500,000+
Average reviews: 4.8
Promotion duration: ends October 18th
Description: QR / Barcode Scanner PRO is one of the best QR and barcode scanner apps in the Google Play market and is essential for every android device.
QR / Barcode Scanner is extremely easy to use. To scan any code simply open the application and align the code. QR Code & Barcode Scanner will automatically recognize any QR Code or Barcode. While scanning the code, if it contains text you will see it immediately or if it is a URL you can browse the site by pressing the Browse button.
QR / Barcode Scanner app can scan and read all kinds of QR Code including text, URL, product, contact, ISBN, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scanning, the user is provided with only the relevant options for the individual QR or barcode type and can take appropriate action.
Scanner features:
- No advertising
- Scan all types of QR Code and Barcode
- Flashlight supported for low light environments
- Automatically saved history for all created or scanned QR codes and barcodes
- Simple and easy to use
- Generate different types of QR Code and Barcode
- Batch scan mode
- Scan and share codes with your friends
- Scan the image from the Gallery
- No internet connection required
Icon-pack and customization
Retom – Icon Pack –
€ 0.59 free
Download: 10,000+
Average reviews: 4.3
Promotion duration: ends October 20th
Description: An icon pack with bright colors and icons with rounded corners. Here are some key features:
- Full HD icons 192 x 192 px
- More than 1,350 icons
- Compatible with various launchers
- No advertising
- Monthly updates
Pumre – Icon Pack –
€ 0.59 free
Download: 10.000 +
Average reviews: 4.3
Promotion duration: ends October 20th
Description: Pumre is a very special icon-pack, with very bright colors! Here are its features:
- Full HD 192 x 192 px
- 1,250+ flat icons
- All icons are designed in vector
- Compatible with Multi Launcher
- No advertising
- Monthly updates
Free games and games on offer on PlayStore
Neo Monsters –
€ 0.50 free
Download: 1,000.000+
Average reviews: 4.2
Promotion duration: ends October 18th
Description: Create your team and fight for victory! Capture, train and evolve to become the champion in one of the greatest RPGs of our time!
NeoMonsters is an immersive strategic RPG that features battles between two teams with up to 16 monsters. The turn-based system gives you the ability to find chain strategies by combining hundreds of attacks. Hunt the strongest monsters using their strength to dominate the battles of PvP battles and online leagues! Are you ready to face the challenge?
- Create your own monster collection
- Capture and evolve over 1000 fully animated monsters!
- Train your monsters and unleash all their lethal abilities.
- Collect Evolution Ingredients to Create Ultimate Strength!
- Come up with a fighting strategy
- Create the perfect team of up to 16 monsters.
- Defeat your opponent in epic battles!
- Create devastating combinations with hundreds of moves.
Shadow of Death: Dark Knight –
€ 3.99 free
Download: 10.000.000 +
Average reviews: 4.6
Promotion duration: ends at midnight
Description: Shadow of Death is an offline fighting game: hold your dark sword steady against the shadow of war! Inspired by classic fighting games and modern action RPGs, combat is a high-level blend of magic and weapon-based and combat-based gameplay. An intuitive touch-screen interface offers multiple options for using strategy in combat and devastating enemies. The unique combat system is accessible to all players and is deep enough to satisfy hardcore RPG fans. What are you waiting for? Grab your mystical dark sword and dive into the darkness!
[VIP] Missile Dude RPG – Tap –
€ 1.89 free
Download: 1.000,000 +
Average reviews: 4.7
Promotion duration: ends October 18th
Description: In this game your task will be to fend off the hordes of enemies through your army and launch missiles. Advance through the levels to unlock new missiles and become more and more powerful, at the end of each path you will also find a very powerful boss.
Take advantage of all opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!
Have a nice weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!
