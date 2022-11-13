With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days.

Free app and apps on offer on PlayStore

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: This app will be useful for everyone, adults and children, to study the English language, regardless of their level of knowledge. If you know the language well, this app can become a quiz with which to check your level of knowledge of English words.

If, on the other hand, you are just starting to learn the English language, this app can become a fantastic help in building your vocabulary.

Download: 500.000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: Place your smartphone in the Skanstick, available for purchase both on Amazon and on www.go2get.com, and thus enjoy all the advantages of being able to scan in a natural and stable way. Having both hands free, thanks to the Augmented Reality buttons, allows you to comfortably handle and scan entire documents, folded receipts, books, magazines and even add voice notes to them, all without ever having to touch the phone.

OCR (supported in more than 100+ languages) runs directly on the phone, no internet connection required.

The ability to insert keywords in PDFs, regardless of the language used in the document, makes the subsequent organization and search of scanned documents really simple and intuitive.

Download: 500,000 +

Average reviews: 3.6

Description: Speed ​​View GPS Pro it is a free app that can track speed, distance, time, location and also can get start time, elapsed time, average speed, maximum speed, altitude. Features included:

Save your tracks



Switch from car speedometer and cycle computer to motorcycle.



Mph, knots and km / h mode.



16 color styles.

Learn Korean Word Quiz Pro– € 7.49 free

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 3.9

Description: An application dedicated to those who want to learn basic Korean vocabulary for conversation. This is an app suitable for beginners who know English and want to learn the Korean language, starting from the alphabet up to real quizzes.

Icon-pack and customization

Clear Square White Icon Pack – € 1.49 free

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: ND

Description: The Clear White series is a series of beautiful white color transparent icon packs with lines around them. Makes your screen clean and elegant, it is made with special design to beautify the look of your screen. This series goes well with dark or natural backgrounds, but you need to disable shadow to maximize the look of this icon.



Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Download: 10,000.000 +

Average reviews: 4

Description: Stickman Legends: Shadow War – An offline and online fighting game, a great combination of RPG (RPG) and Player vs Player (PvP). In this adventure game, you will play as a ninja warrior who faces countless enemies and uses many weapons. Crush your enemy! Use courage and passion to conquer the shadow of war and master Stickman Legends.

Evertale – € 0.50 free

Download: 5,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Description: Capture monsters and evolve them!

Dive into a breathtaking fantasy world full of mysterious monsters to capture, challenge and train. Explore endless landscapes, cities teeming with life and epic dungeons in this huge open world RPG!

Join a band of unlikely heroes and free the world of Erden from deadly Pandemonium. Collect, train and evolve over 180 creatures and warriors who will fight alongside you in adrenaline-pumping battles!

Immerse yourself in the thrilling offline story in single-player, or create your own team and test your skills online against players from around the world. Unleash battle in fast-paced PvP leagues and form guilds with other players to unlock limited edition gear, upgrades and more to take your squad to the next level!

