With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit in order not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Download: 500.000 +

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: MDScan brilliantly covers your images, existing paper documents, whiteboards and more to create industry standard quality PDF documents.

MDScan automatically detects edges, corrects for distortion and matches brightness to create clear and readable documents at high speed for your convenience. Whether you’re about to make a proposal to your boss or want to embarrass your friend with a photograph, MDScan will rejuvenate whatever you choose to scan, giving you a new lease of life.

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: Thanks to this application you can create shortcuts that lead to certain functions of your apps directly on the phone home. Doing so will speed up some processes and access certain features more easily that would otherwise require several taps.

Download: 100,000 +

Average reviews: 3.9

Promotion duration: ends May 25th

Description: GPS Speed ​​Pro is a free app that can track your speed, distance, time, location and also can get start time, elapsed time, average speed, max speed, altitude. Features included:

Save the information

Switch from analog to digital speedometer

Switch between mph or km / h mode

Displays the status of the satellites

Speed ​​graph

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion duration: ends May 26th

Description: An icon pack for Nova, Evie and other launchers. Here are some of the main features:

More than 7,000 icons

More than 36 HD wallpapers

Alternative icons

HD 192 x 192 pixel icon resolution

Possibility to request icons

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 3.5

Promotion duration: ends May 25th

Description: This icon pack offers square icons with a very lively and colorful style. Among the various features we find:

Full HD icons 192 x 192 px

More than 1,350 icons

Compatible with different launchers

No advertising

Monthly updates

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Legend of the Moon – € 1.00 free

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Promotion duration: ends May 23rd

Description: A classic RPG game in which you will go to face dungeons like in the old days, without that boring infinite level up system and without the need for an internet connection during gameplay.

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: This hard core tower defense takes you back to WWII to relive historic battles. The war has entered its most intense phase, the guards have lost contact with the main army. In this critical moment, how will you manage to save your comrades and win the war? Get ready, build bunkers and defend your base camp!

Take advantage of all opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Have a nice weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!