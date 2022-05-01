With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Genetic Helper– € 0.79 free

Download: 10.000 +

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends May 3rd

Description: Transcribing and manually translating genetic sequences is a time-consuming process that many biology students spend hours doing over and over again. This free app speeds up this process by allowing the phone to search for coding sequences and calculate the results many thousands of times faster than a human calculation. It also detects some mutations where one or more base pairs are missing and this is also useful for detecting typos. Ignore commonly misspelled foreign characters that could cause problems with similar apps.

Tracker Detect Pro for AirTag – € 2.49 free

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: An application that helps you avoid being tracked via AirTags, allows Android users to locate AirTags in range to identify any suspicious devices around you. It is possible to play a sound on the AirTags and show the distance between them.

Icon-pack and customization

Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack – 1 € 99 free

Download: 10.000 +

Average reviews: 4.9

Promotion duration: ends May 3rd

Description: An icon pack with circular shapes and a three-dimensional effect, very colorful and lively. It supports various launchers, including Nova, Apex, ADW, Evie, Next, Holo, Lucid and many others. Among the main features we find:

More than 5,000 icons

more than 36 HD wallpapers

Alternative icons

Possibility to request icons

HD resolution 192 x 192 px

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Neo Monsters – € 0.50 free

Download: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends May 7th

Description: Create your team and fight for victory! Capture, train and evolve to become the champion in one of the greatest RPGs of our time!

NeoMonsters is an immersive strategic RPG that features battles between two teams with up to 16 monsters. The turn-based system gives you the ability to find chain strategies by combining hundreds of attacks. Hunt the strongest monsters using their strength to dominate the battles of PvP battles and online leagues! Are you ready to face the challenge?

Create your own monster collection

Capture and evolve over 1000 fully animated monsters!

Train your monsters and unleash all their lethal abilities.

Collect Evolution Ingredients to Create Ultimate Strength!

Come up with a fighting strategy

Create the perfect team of up to 16 monsters.

Defeat your opponent in epic battles!

Create devastating combinations with hundreds of moves.

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.6

Promotion duration: ends May 5th

Description: A girl fallen from the sky who does not remember her past. Deemo playing her piano all by himself in the tree house world. A chance meeting between the two, the music flows as long as the fingers hit the piano, a new adventure begins.

Monkey GO Happy – € 0.69 free

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends May 2nd

Description: A nice little game in which we will have to deal with a sad monkey and we will have to make her happy through our actions.

Here are some features:

More than 75 beautifully designed stadiums

30 hats to dress up your monkey

7 different monkeys to choose from

FREE announcement

NO in-app purchases

Automatic progress saving

