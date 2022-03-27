With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.
Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore
Visual Acuity Charts –
€ 2.59 free
Download: 10,000+
Average reviews: 4.6
Promotion duration: ends March 28th
Description: Test distant visual acuity to find the first signs of myopia. Here are some of the supported tables:
- Snellen table with C, D, E, F, H, K, N, P, R, UV and Z
- HOTV table
- ETDRS table with C, D, H, K, N, O, R, S, V, and Z
- Landolt Table C
- Tumbling E Chart
QR and barcode scanner –
€ 2.09 free
Download: 500,000+
Average reviews: 4.7
Promotion duration: ends April 2nd
Description: QR / Barcode Scanner PRO is one of the best QR and barcode scanner apps in the Google Play market and is essential for every android device.
QR / Barcode Scanner is extremely easy to use. To scan any code simply open the application and align the code. QR Code & Barcode Scanner will automatically recognize any QR Code or Barcode. While scanning the code, if it contains text you will see it immediately or if it is a URL you can browse the site by pressing the Browse button.
QR / Barcode Scanner app can scan and read all kinds of QR Code including text, URL, product, contact, ISBN, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scanning, the user is provided with only the relevant options for the individual QR or barcode type and can take appropriate action.
Scanner features:
- No advertising
- Scan all types of QR Code and Barcode
- Flashlight supported for low light environments
- Automatically saved history for all created or scanned QR codes and barcodes
- Simple and easy to use
- Generate different types of QR Code and Barcode
- Batch scan mode
- Scan and share the codes with your friends
- Scan the image from the Gallery
- No internet connection required
PDF creator and converter–
€ 2.99 free
Download: 10.000+
Average reviews: 4.7
Promotion duration: ends April 2nd
Description: An application to create and manage PDFs, here are some of the features included:
- Create a PDF with multiple images
- You can merge and split existing PDF documents
- Convert text files to PDF
- Compress a PDF then reduce the size
- Add and remove pages from a PDF
- Extract images from PDF
- Remove duplicate pages from PDF
- Convert excel files to PDF
- View your converted PDF files
Icon-pack and customization
Milky Launcher Pro–
€ 1.89 free
Download: 50.000 +
Average reviews: 3.9
Promotion duration: ends at midnight
Description: This free app will make your home screen unique and easy to use, here are its features included in the pro version:
- No advertising
- news feed
- new themes
- Hotseat icons
- stable, fast and light.
Star Launcher Prime–
€ 1.89 free
Download: 50.000+
Average reviews: 4.1
Promotion duration: ends at midnight
Description: Give your phone a new look with Star Launcher Prime, this application has no ads and doesn’t take up much space. Possibility to choose between different themes, customize the color of the search bars, hide applications, configure gestures to lock the phone with a double tap on the screen, open the applications panel and much more.
Free games and games on offer on PlayStore
MR RACER: Car Racing Game – Premium – Multiplayer–
€ 5.49 free
Download: 100,000+
Average reviews: 4
Promotion duration: ends March 29th
Description: Car racing game with online multiplayer racing in real time. This version is ad-free and 5,000,000 in-game money is awarded to start your adventure. Here are some features:
- Very simple and extremely fun to play
- 100 levels in Challenge mode
- 12 super hyper-cars to race with
- 5 realistic locations
- 7 game modes
Peppa Pig: Sports Day –
€ 0.59 free
Download: 1,000.000+
Average reviews: 3.7
Promotion duration: ends March 31st
Description: Peppa and her friends are attending Sports Day and they want you to join them! Fans of the TV show will love this sports-inspired app, which stimulates preschoolers to explore the wonderful world of Peppa through many fun-filled games, along with their most loved characters and accompanied by music and sound effects.
Includes 5 fun games to play with Peppa, George, their family and friends:
- Take part in the cycling race
- Skip the mud puddles on the obstacle course
- Pull as hard as you can in the tug-of-war
- Try the long jump
- Make a delicious ice cream with Madame Gazelle
