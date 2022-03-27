With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit in order not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Visual Acuity Charts – € 2.59 free

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.6

Promotion duration: ends March 28th

Description: Test distant visual acuity to find the first signs of myopia. Here are some of the supported tables:

Snellen table with C, D, E, F, H, K, N, P, R, UV and Z

HOTV table

ETDRS table with C, D, H, K, N, O, R, S, V, and Z

Landolt Table C

Tumbling E Chart

QR and barcode scanner – € 2.09 free

Download: 500,000+

Average reviews: 4.7

Promotion duration: ends April 2nd

Description: QR / Barcode Scanner PRO is one of the best QR and barcode scanner apps in the Google Play market and is essential for every android device.

QR / Barcode Scanner is extremely easy to use. To scan any code simply open the application and align the code. QR Code & Barcode Scanner will automatically recognize any QR Code or Barcode. While scanning the code, if it contains text you will see it immediately or if it is a URL you can browse the site by pressing the Browse button.

QR / Barcode Scanner app can scan and read all kinds of QR Code including text, URL, product, contact, ISBN, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats. After scanning, the user is provided with only the relevant options for the individual QR or barcode type and can take appropriate action.

Scanner features:

No advertising

Scan all types of QR Code and Barcode

Flashlight supported for low light environments

Automatically saved history for all created or scanned QR codes and barcodes

Simple and easy to use

Generate different types of QR Code and Barcode

Batch scan mode

Scan and share the codes with your friends

Scan the image from the Gallery

No internet connection required

PDF creator and converter– € 2.99 free

Download: 10.000+

Average reviews: 4.7

Promotion duration: ends April 2nd

Description: An application to create and manage PDFs, here are some of the features included:

Create a PDF with multiple images

You can merge and split existing PDF documents

Convert text files to PDF

Compress a PDF then reduce the size

Add and remove pages from a PDF

Extract images from PDF

Remove duplicate pages from PDF

Convert excel files to PDF

View your converted PDF files

Icon-pack and customization

Milky Launcher Pro– € 1.89 free

Download: 50.000 +

Average reviews: 3.9

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: This free app will make your home screen unique and easy to use, here are its features included in the pro version:

No advertising

news feed

new themes

Hotseat icons

stable, fast and light.

Star Launcher Prime– € 1.89 free

Download: 50.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: Give your phone a new look with Star Launcher Prime, this application has no ads and doesn’t take up much space. Possibility to choose between different themes, customize the color of the search bars, hide applications, configure gestures to lock the phone with a double tap on the screen, open the applications panel and much more.

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends March 29th

Description: Car racing game with online multiplayer racing in real time. This version is ad-free and 5,000,000 in-game money is awarded to start your adventure. Here are some features:

Very simple and extremely fun to play

100 levels in Challenge mode

12 super hyper-cars to race with

5 realistic locations

7 game modes

Download: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 3.7

Promotion duration: ends March 31st

Description: Peppa and her friends are attending Sports Day and they want you to join them! Fans of the TV show will love this sports-inspired app, which stimulates preschoolers to explore the wonderful world of Peppa through many fun-filled games, along with their most loved characters and accompanied by music and sound effects.

Includes 5 fun games to play with Peppa, George, their family and friends:

Take part in the cycling race

Skip the mud puddles on the obstacle course

Pull as hard as you can in the tug-of-war

Try the long jump

Make a delicious ice cream with Madame Gazelle

Take advantage of all opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Have a nice weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!