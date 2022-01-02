With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free app and apps on offer on PlayStore

Photo motion and Photo Animator – € 2.99 free

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.8

Promotion duration: ends January 9th

Description: Bring your photos to life with animation. Easily create amazing short videos with the “photo in motion” app.

Bring the photo to life.

Apply perfect effects to photos.

Add fun animated stickers.

The eye-catching animation makes the backgrounds interactive and amazing.

Save live photos and share them with your friends on social media.

Download: 100.000 +

Average reviews: 4.8

Promotion duration: ends December 24th

Description: A multi-page calculator with voice recognition in Italian for everyday use! The ATNSOFT Calculator allows you to:

Instantly enter numbers and mathematical formulas both through the on-screen ergonomic keyboard and through the voice in Italian. Just press the key with the microphone and say the expression (for example: 75 plus 12 times 5 = 75 + 12 × 5 = 135): this will appear on the screen and the result will be calculated instantly!

Computing two or more calculations at the same time. To do this, you can switch screens by swiping your finger horizontally in the upper margin. You can name the screens by tapping the screen number.

Copy the result to the clipboard by simply tapping it. There is a special button for pasting from the clipboard.

All calculations are saved in the history, from which you can take expressions and results. You can quickly delete saved expressions by swiping your finger horizontally. A comment can be associated with any saved expression by tapping the date or time.

Calculate mathematical operations with several numbers and expressions.

And so much more!

Icon-pack and customization

Bluric – € 0.59 free

Download: 5,000+

Average reviews: ND

Promotion duration: ends January 5th

Description: An icon pack that allows you to personalize your smartphone with a minimal and very elegant style. Here are some features:

High quality vector icons, XXXHDPI 256 px resolution

Cloud wallpapers

Dynamic calendar support

Tool for requesting icons

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Download: 500.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends January 4th

Description: It is a real time strategy game, build a mighty army and defeat the hordes of enemies in missions and battles with other players. Here are some features:

Lots of heroes with unique skills

Local bosses

Wars between nations

World bosses

Wars between guilds

Arena

Lots of campaign levels, online pvp, challenges and much more

Download: 10.000.000 +

Average reviews: 4.7

Promotion duration: ends January 5th

Description: Shadow of Death is an offline fighting game: hold your dark sword steady against the shadow of war! Inspired by classic fighting games and modern action RPGs, combat is a high-level blend of magic and weapon-based and combat-based gameplay. An intuitive touch-screen interface offers several options for using strategy in combat and devastating enemies. The unique combat system is accessible to all players and is deep enough to satisfy hardcore RPG fans. What are you waiting for? Grab your mystical dark sword and dive into the darkness!

Download: 1.000.000 +

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends January 7th

Description: If you are a fan of space battle games Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack is the game for you. Lour beautiful galaxy is under attack. You remained the last hero of the galaxy. Your objective will be very challenging as you have to save the galaxy from its most evil enemies. You will take control of a spaceship and have to protect the galaxy from swarms of aliens. As the game progresses, you will earn the right to upgrade your ship and bring it to full destructive capability.

