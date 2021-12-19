With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Simply HDR – € 2.99 free

Download: 50,000 +

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends December 20th

Description: Have you ever looked at a well-executed HDR photo with a dramatic sky and wish you could take such a shot? Now you can con Simply HDR, free app this weekend, you can produce an outstanding image with a maximized range of light and dynamic detail. Gone are the days of combining multiple images, we do it for you! With Simply HDR you can create stunning images using a single image from your photo library, the end result will be an image that is captivating, mesmerizing, revealing and wonderfully detailed. It is easy to use for both professional and amateur photographers.

Metatag Analyzer– € 1.89 free

Download: 10.000 +

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends December 24th

Description: This free app is an SEO tool for webmasters, it helps to analyze website meta tags. Meta tag toolkit is a meta tag analysis tool that helps webmasters by quickly analyzing any specific web page, extracting the content of the meta tags: title, description, robot labels and keyword tags, verifying their content and extracting the information on their page.

QR and barcode scanner – € 2.09 free

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.8

Promotion duration: ends December 20th

Description: Try the fastest QR code reader and barcode scanner / generator! QR and Barcode Scanner, one of the fastest and safest QR and Barcode Scanner apps in the Google Play market and is essential for every Android device! Not only limited to scanning, but you can also use it to create QR / barcodes.

To scan any QR code or barcode, simply open the app and align the code. The QR code reader will automatically recognize it.

Scanner features:

All-in-one scanner and generator app: scan all kinds of QR code and barcode (1D and 2D code types) and generate different kinds of QR codes and barcodes with this QR code generator / code generator bar.

Instant scan.

Simple and easy to use.

Flashlight: Flashlight supported for low light environments.

History: History is saved for all generated or scanned QR codes and barcodes.

Wifi QR code supported: auto connect to wifi hotspot without password.

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: ND

Promotion duration: ends December 21st

Description: a nice pack of icons that have a glow effect on the bottom, with vibrant colors and perfect for those who love colors. Here are some features:

More than 1990 XXHDPI icons

Cloud wallpapers in HD + quality

Regular updates

Dynamic calendar support

Several alternative icons

Possibility to request icons

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Download: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 3.8

Promotion duration: ends December 22nd

Description: This is a fun and interesting indie FPS game, which has some RPG features. Players will have to shoot to venture into tombs and dungeons, challenge unknown creatures and dig for treasure. The game is rich in content and has multiple gameplay elements, including pets, artifacts, runes, and guns.

Download: 1,000.000 +

Average reviews: 3.8

Promotion duration: ends December 23rd

Description: This game is one of the best RPG games you can try, it is offline and it is the perfect combination of fighting and action games. In this version, the stickman hero returns with new gameplay, transform yourself into a ninja superman.

Superhero Fruit Premium – 0.5 € 9 free

Download: 100.000 +

Average reviews: 3.8

Promotion duration: ends December 22nd

Description: Create your own style with this free app and become the ultimate fighting robot in the Superhero Fruit game. Featuring a variety of fruit-shaped robotic characters such as apple, mandarin, pineapple, coconut, mango, strawberry, banana, Superhero Fruit will bring you an exciting story about the world of fruit. Knowing the union and mutual love creates extraordinary supernatural powers and the heroes are thus ready to oppose the enemy at any cost to protect the environment, protect the earth!

