Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Download: 500,000 +

Average reviews: 3.6

Promotion duration: ends August 11th

Description: Speed ​​View GPS Pro it is a free app that can track speed, distance, time, location and also can get start time, elapsed time, average speed, maximum speed, altitude. Features included:

Save your tracks



Switch from car speedometer and cycle computer to motorcycle.



Mph, knots and km / h mode.



16 color styles.

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends August 11th

Description: Network Cell Info is a mobile / Wi-Fi network monitoring app with measurement and diagnostic tools (5G, LTE +, LTE, CDMA, WCDMA, GSM). Network Cell Info can help you solve reception and connectivity problems by informing you about the radio frequencies of your local mobile phone provider.

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 500+

Average reviews: ND

Promotion duration: ends at midnight

Description: An icon pack featuring the color blue, accompanied by white and black. There are more than 3,000 icons currently available and there is the possibility to make requests for new icons.

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD – € 2.69 free

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends August 8th

Description: The long-awaited sequel to the popular action-strategy game has arrived! New weapons, new landscapes and options at will! Each game session will be even more dynamic and extraordinary.

The heart of the game is always the same: entire armies of enemies will launch on your defenses, trying to take them down at any cost. Now, however, they are even more powerful and insane than before.

You’ll have access to old, trusty turrets and completely different new types of weapons. It is up to you to decide how to spend your budget. Will it be better to build new towers or upgrade and fortify those already present? Turrets differ in range, rate of fire and type of damage inflicted. The only way to win is to combine their strengths, so that they reinforce each other.

The presence of multiple difficulty levels allows all players to get the most fun possible. If you are an experienced commander, you will love intense battles to the death where every single second is critical to ultimate success and it all depends on the ability to choose and arrange turrets as efficiently as possible. If you are a new player, you can learn easily and prepare for thrilling battles.

