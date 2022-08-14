With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack and best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

80s music Pro– € 0.59 free

Download: 100,000 +

Average reviews: 3.9

Promotion duration: ends August 16th

Description: Listen to 80s music radio online. Many radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more. If you like the big hits of the eighties, this is the best app for you! Plus it’s completely ad-free!

90s Pro music radio– € 0.59 free

Download: 50.000+

Average reviews: 3.5

Promotion duration: ends August 16th

Description: Listen to 90s music radio online. Many radio stations with different musical genres such as pop, rock, hip hop and more. If you like the big hits of the 90s, this is the best app for you! It is also ad-free!

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Promotion duration: ends August 18th

Description: This icon pack provides the user with digitally hand-drawn and colored icons using charcoal pencils. Also included are various unique wallpapers designed to match the available icons. Among the various features of this icon pack we find:

More than 3,800 icons

Compatible with different launchers

84 cloud wallpapers

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends August 18th

Description: Dungeon Princess is an RPG game, the first party that completes the final stage of the dungeon will be rewarded with great prizes and one of the female components will be named Princess and will get extravagant privileges. Here are some of the contents:

The game has an ending and can be completed

100% interactive with no automatic modes

11 characters with unique skills and abilities

Attractive character illustrations and voices

More than 18 types of bosses

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 3.5

Promotion duration: ends August 18th

Description: Give orders to a princess and her underlings as they venture into the darkest places of a dungeon with rogue-like elements in this turn-based action RPG game. Here are some contents:

Fast and 100% manual combat system

More than 50 types of armor

More than 1,000 different weapons

More than 150 types of costumes, hairstyles and skins for the characters

More than 50 characters with distinct voices

More than 200 types of artifacts

Monkey GO Happy – € 0.69 free

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends August 16th

Description: A nice little game in which we will have to deal with a sad little monkey and we will have to make her happy through our actions.

Here are some features:

More than 75 beautifully designed stadiums

30 hats to dress up your monkey

7 different monkeys to choose from

FREE announcement

NO in-app purchases

Automatic progress saving

