Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.6

Promotion duration: ends May 31st

Description: Unit Converter is a simple, smart and elegant tool that is used in daily life. Here are some features:

Currency converter with latest exchange rates

Unit converter

Metric conversion

Metric conversion table

48 categories of units

More than 12,800 unit conversions

Unit converter – 0 € 79 free

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.6

Promotion duration: ends April 12th

Description: This unit converter is a quick and easy to use tool with 18 conversion categories including:

Temperature converter

Mass converter

Length converter

Speed ​​converter

Volume converter

Area converter

Energy converter

Fuel converter

Angular converter

Pressure converter

Time converter

Digital storage converter

Force converter

Audio converter

Concentration converter

Density converter

Power converter

Astronomical converter

Metric to imperial

Radiation Converter

Equalizer FX Pro– € 1.99 free

Download: 100.000+

Average reviews: 4.6

Promotion duration: ends April 11th

Description: Equalizer FX, bass booster and volume booster (Eq & Bass) can improve the sound quality of your android phone. You can use any media player (music player, video player, etc.), the equalizer can also change the original sound quality.

Equalizer, Bass Booster and Volume Booster (Eq & Bass) can also increase the volume of the mobile phone system, such as the multimedia volume, the voice volume, the system volume, the ringer volume, the alarm volume, the prompt volume, you can easily check.

There are also 6 volume modes to choose from, such as normal mode, music mode, outdoor mode, meeting mode, sleep mode, silent mode and custom mode, you can choose these modes according to your situation .

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 10.000 +

Average reviews: 3.7

Promotion duration: ends April 12th

Description: Beautiful free icon-pack this weekend, here are its features: Full HD 192 x 192px, 1.350+ icons, Multi Launcher compatible, no ads, monthly updates, Help and FAQ section.

Download: 50,000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends April 17th

Description: This free app is an icon pack with a colorful style design. Here are the main features:

Oreo style

Full HD 192 x 192 px

1,150+ flat icons

All icons drawn in vector

Compatible with Multi Launcher

No advertising

Monthly updates

Clean and fresh, bright and colorful

Request tool icons

Background section

Help and FAQ section

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.4

Promotion duration: ends April 17th

Description: You are Lord Elric, a dishonored nobleman framed for the murder of his family in the world of Illyria. Hunted by assassins around every corner, Elric must rally his allies, manage a group of warriors and anti-heroes, and take down an empire to claim his revenge … or to earn redemption.

Tales of Illyria is a hybrid RPG game that mixes travel management and a choice mechanism. Each party member has a distinct personality and reacts differently to being sick, resource-strapped, and to decisions that go against their alignment. Here are some key features of the game:

25+ hours of gameplay

Different story results based on your decisions

700 unique encounters

Tactical combat can be real-time, turn-based, or AI-controlled

6 unique kingdoms with 42 villages, castles and cities to visit

6 extraordinary travel environments

Tons of monsters, shops, equipment, spells and hand-to-hand combat styles

75 original musical compositions

Controller support

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends April 11th

Description: How many words will you find in our relaxing word search game Word Search Fun? Here are some features:

4 different game modes

More than 100,000 English words included

Improve your English word vocabulary

No ads and no in-app purchases

It can be played offline

Share your score on Facebook and other social networks

