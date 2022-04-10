With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack ei best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.
Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit in order not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.
Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.
Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore
Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium – 7
€ 99 free
Download: 100,000+
Average reviews: 4.6
Promotion duration: ends May 31st
Description: Unit Converter is a simple, smart and elegant tool that is used in daily life. Here are some features:
- Currency converter with latest exchange rates
- Unit converter
- Metric conversion
- Metric conversion table
- 48 categories of units
- More than 12,800 unit conversions
Unit converter – 0
€ 79 free
Download: 100,000+
Average reviews: 4.6
Promotion duration: ends April 12th
Description: This unit converter is a quick and easy to use tool with 18 conversion categories including:
- Temperature converter
- Mass converter
- Length converter
- Speed converter
- Volume converter
- Area converter
- Energy converter
- Fuel converter
- Angular converter
- Pressure converter
- Time converter
- Digital storage converter
- Force converter
- Audio converter
- Concentration converter
- Density converter
- Power converter
- Astronomical converter
- Metric to imperial
- Radiation Converter
Equalizer FX Pro–
€ 1.99 free
Download: 100.000+
Average reviews: 4.6
Promotion duration: ends April 11th
Description: Equalizer FX, bass booster and volume booster (Eq & Bass) can improve the sound quality of your android phone. You can use any media player (music player, video player, etc.), the equalizer can also change the original sound quality.
Equalizer, Bass Booster and Volume Booster (Eq & Bass) can also increase the volume of the mobile phone system, such as the multimedia volume, the voice volume, the system volume, the ringer volume, the alarm volume, the prompt volume, you can easily check.
There are also 6 volume modes to choose from, such as normal mode, music mode, outdoor mode, meeting mode, sleep mode, silent mode and custom mode, you can choose these modes according to your situation .
Icon-pack and customization
Retax – Icon pack –
€ 0.59 free
Download: 10.000 +
Average reviews: 3.7
Promotion duration: ends April 12th
Description: Beautiful free icon-pack this weekend, here are its features: Full HD 192 x 192px, 1.350+ icons, Multi Launcher compatible, no ads, monthly updates, Help and FAQ section.
Oreo 8 – Icon Pack–
€ 0.69 free
Download: 50,000+
Average reviews: 4.3
Promotion duration: ends April 17th
Description: This free app is an icon pack with a colorful style design. Here are the main features:
- Oreo style
- Full HD 192 x 192 px
- 1,150+ flat icons
- All icons drawn in vector
- Compatible with Multi Launcher
- No advertising
- Monthly updates
- Clean and fresh, bright and colorful
- Request tool icons
- Background section
- Help and FAQ section
Free games and games on offer on PlayStore
Tales of Illyria: Fallen Knight–
€ 0.99 free
Download: 10,000+
Average reviews: 4.4
Promotion duration: ends April 17th
Description: You are Lord Elric, a dishonored nobleman framed for the murder of his family in the world of Illyria. Hunted by assassins around every corner, Elric must rally his allies, manage a group of warriors and anti-heroes, and take down an empire to claim his revenge … or to earn redemption.
Tales of Illyria is a hybrid RPG game that mixes travel management and a choice mechanism. Each party member has a distinct personality and reacts differently to being sick, resource-strapped, and to decisions that go against their alignment. Here are some key features of the game:
- 25+ hours of gameplay
- Different story results based on your decisions
- 700 unique encounters
- Tactical combat can be real-time, turn-based, or AI-controlled
- 6 unique kingdoms with 42 villages, castles and cities to visit
- 6 extraordinary travel environments
- Tons of monsters, shops, equipment, spells and hand-to-hand combat styles
- 75 original musical compositions
- Controller support
Word Search Fun – Pro–
€ 1.99 free
Download: 10,000+
Average reviews: 4.3
Promotion duration: ends April 11th
Description: How many words will you find in our relaxing word search game Word Search Fun? Here are some features:
- 4 different game modes
- More than 100,000 English words included
- Improve your English word vocabulary
- No ads and no in-app purchases
- It can be played offline
- Share your score on Facebook and other social networks
Take advantage of all opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!
Have a nice weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!
