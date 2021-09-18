With iCrewPlay Tech discover the best free apps and on offer present during the weekend on the Google Play Store. We also select the best free icon-pack and best free games or on offer, downloadable from PlayStore during this weekend.

Remember you can accumulate credit GooglePlay via Google Opinion Rewards! In this way you can take advantage of the accumulated credit in order not to lose the best deals on offer specially selected for you.

Attention: the selected offers are for a limited time, some expire by tomorrow, while others last several days. If clicking on the link does not appear the offer may have been withdrawn by Google.

Free apps and apps on offer on PlayStore

Genetic Helper– € 0.79 free

Download: 10.000 +

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends September 21st

Description: Transcribing and manually translating genetic sequences is a time-consuming process that many biology students spend hours doing over and over again. This free app speeds up this process by allowing the phone to search for coding sequences and calculate the results many thousands of times faster than a human calculation. It also detects some mutations where one or more base pairs are missing and this is also useful for detecting typos. Ignore commonly misspelled foreign characters that could cause problems with similar apps.

Download: 100,000+

Average reviews: 4.5

Promotion duration: ends September 24th

Description: App that helps you manage your funds. This application does not require the specification of the category in which to enter the expenses, therefore it is not aimed at understanding where the money was spent. The purpose of the application is to tell you how much you can spend with the current budget.

Numberwiz – € 0.79 free

Download: 10.000 +

Average reviews: 4.1

Promotion duration: ends September 19th

Description: A free app where you provide a number and it will tell you a lot of useful things about the number itself., new features are added all the time. Current features: full factorization, factorization into prime numbers, trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent), conversion to binary, hexadecimal and octal notation, factorial, square, cube and any root up to the tenth root, palindromic detection of digits.

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends September 19th

Description: Do you find it annoying to change the playback speed in video apps? This app is an auxiliary application that automates the annoying control of the playback speed change in video apps, allowing you to do it with a single tap. Enjoy the convenience of being able to easily change the playback speed, it will help you simplify watching videos and save time.

Icon-pack and customization

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4.2

Promotion duration: ends September 24th

Description: Over 12,000 beautiful UI-style icons inspired by Samsung’s latest design. This icon pack provides premium quality icons, with a nice flat design that would make any Samsung fan proud. Also present more than 100 stock Samsung wallpapers resulting from S10, S9, S20 etc.

Download: 10.000 +

Average reviews: 4.0

Promotion duration: ends September 20th

Description: This free app will make your home screen unique and easy to use, here are its features included in the pro version:

No advertising

news feed

new themes

Hotseat icons

stable, fast and light.

Download: 10.000 +

Average reviews: 4.6

Promotion duration: ends September 19th

Description: Raya Icon Pack has been downloaded by tens of thousands of people. It supports over 20,000 icons. It is clearly our most successful icon pack. Here is its BLACK edition! It already supports over 6200 icons and over 6700 tasks. There are 28 clock widgets with numeric and analog versions!

Free games and games on offer on PlayStore

Evertale – € 0.50 free

Download: 1,000.000+

Average reviews: 4.3

Promotion duration: ends September 19th

Description: Capture monsters and evolve them!

Dive into a breathtaking fantasy world full of mysterious monsters to capture, challenge and train. Explore endless landscapes, cities teeming with life and epic dungeons in this huge open world RPG!

Join a band of unlikely heroes and free the world of Erden from deadly Pandemonium. Collect, train and evolve over 180 creatures and warriors who will fight alongside you in adrenaline-pumping battles!

Immerse yourself in the thrilling offline story in single-player, or create your own team and test your skills online against players from around the world. Unleash battle in fast-paced PvP leagues and form guilds with other players to unlock limited edition gear, upgrades and more to take your squad to the next level!

Download: 10,000+

Average reviews: 4

Promotion duration: ends September 19th

Description: How many words will you find in our relaxing word search game Word Search Fun? Here are some features:

4 different game modes

More than 100,000 English words included

Improve your English word vocabulary

No ads and no in-app purchases

It can be played offline

Share your score on Facebook and other social networks

Take advantage of all opportunities and keep following us to discover the next free apps and the next apps on offer, as well as all the news on the Android world and beyond!

Have a nice weekend from the iCrewPlay Tech team!