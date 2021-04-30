With the weekend of the first of May begins in Italy the reopening after months of restrictions and quarantines due to the pandemic of coronavirus, in which a good part of the 47 million who live in the 14 yellow regions of medium risk raise their arms and launch the slogan “Free all.”

In the main regions of the country you can circulate freely, dine early in bars, restaurants and pizzerias, respecting the curfew from 10 pm to 5 pm. If all goes well in mid-May it will be possible to do more after dinner because you will have to be in home at 23 and the curfew is expected in June be abolished.

Cinemas, theaters, entertainment venues open. Also progressively the practice of sports with audience present, swimming pools and gyms, amid the continuous claims to be prudent, keep the mask in the mouth, wash hands frequently, keep safe distances everywhere. Not all comply and thus help to circulate the virus.

The “excesses”, just around the corner

Many, too many Italians have shown that as soon as they can, they group together beyond all caution. Some even remove their chinstraps, a gesture that pays dearly for. According to the scientists who oppose the reopening as premature, the experiment may end, at the end of May, when the moment of the first evaluation of the experience arrives, with the need to reestablish at least part of the restrictions.

The week that ends brought the disastrous statistical news that the accumulated deaths are more than 120 thousand since the beginning of the pandemic, in February of last year. With a daily average of deaths that has oscillated between 300-400 deaths. Too many to be calm.

Francesco Vaia, the health director of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome, the highest level of excellence in the area of ​​infectious diseases in Italy, today sent a reassuring message in favor of the reopening.

Encouraging data

“The general indices of pandemic risk are improving, with almost all regions out of the highest risk. The pressure in intensive care wards, where the most serious cases are treated, has been falling for four weeks. Also ordinary wards, with more of twenty thousand sick, continually improve“.

Other data encourages reopening. The contagion rate RT has gone down at 0.85 from the medium level 1, although there are regions that register higher values ​​and have been placed at the orange level of medium risks.

Six regions they don’t have the freedom To move freely, they need special permits from the police who control them in cities and on highways, in seaports and in internal airports. On Wednesday 800 fines and complaints were applied to offenders.

May 1 without celebrations

There will be no mass celebrations on the first of May, as is customary in the country. Above all, hundreds of thousands of young people will not gather as usual in the Roman Plaza de San Giovanni to listen and dance with the best rockers and rappers who perform for free to celebrate the workers ‘party, organized by the workers’ centrals. There will be a show, but without an audience, it will be seen on TV.

There is no news of infectious outbreaks spread in recent days, except for the infectious flare in the province of Latina, 60 kilometers from Rome, where a large Indian community lives.

People went out to eat on the terraces. Photo: EFE

The outbreak that came from India

India has become the great fear for everyone in the world. It is claimed that the variant that bears his name is more contagious and lethal, which explains the catastrophic situation of the immense nation of 1.3 billion inhabitants that has reached the worst level of the spread of the Corona virus.

In Latina, a new control added another 80 infected, while the impression caused by the plane that arrived from New Delhi three days ago with more than two hundred immigrants returning to Italy. Twenty-three people, including two Air India crew members, tested positive. They are all now in special hotels, completely isolated.

On Thursday another plane that was preparing to fly to Rome was stopped at the New Delhi airport and the decision to tighten the controls is being studied. Indians legally residing in Italy who had traveled to their country on vacation want to return and escape the worst. But also many Italians living in India or they were surprised as tourists by the catastrophe of the last two weeks clamoring to be able to return to the country. A very complicated situation.

500 thousand vaccinations daily

Italian hopes to tame the pandemic are focused on the mass vaccination campaign, which managed to reach the promised record of 500 thousand daily vaccinations. General Francesco Figliulo, in charge of the operation with strong participation by the Army in the organization and distribution with a fleet of planes and trucks of the doses throughout the territory, announced that the promise he made when he was appointed has been fulfilled.

“The vaccination structures are well organized and continue to grow. Our problem has always been the shortage of fuel, which is vaccines ”. But in the coming months, the arrival of tens of millions of doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and other vaccines that are being approved by the European entity EMA seems guaranteed.

The goal is now to reach in July and at the latest in August 60% of the population, around 36 million people, which would allow achieving high levels of immunization, with a drastic drop in the number of infected and dead. “We want to achieve that 60% have been vaccinated with the two doses and have reached full immunization,” explained Figluolo.

The general always wears a military uniform. He is an alpine, the prestigious mountain units, and as an officer he wears a showy white feather on his cap. The “penna bianca”. Juan Domingo Perón, who was a military attaché in Italy in the 1930s, felt very proud that he was also a “white penna”. Few know that Perón spoke fluently Piedmontese dialect for his sojourn among the Alpine.

Until this Friday some twenty million inoculations were carried out and almost six million people have received the two doses.

General Figluolo believes that reaching the rate of 500,000 daily vaccinations is not enough, that inoculations must be increased to reach 36 million vaccinated at the end of July.

The rhythm of the last weeks of 380 thousand daily vaccinations would extend the injections to 80% of the population until November, December, when they will have been lost the benefits of heat that scare away respiratory viruses, such as Covid 19.

The victory of the vaccine campaign to tame the virus and control the pandemic until it is defeated, which will also require new drugs and a health organization that is more territorial than hospital, will be a decisive injection into the Italian economy.

2020, the first year of the pandemic, determined a disastrous fall of the economy by almost 10% of the national wealth. The business center, Confindustria, said in a statement that the success of the vaccinations are giving positive signals that are spilling over the economy with an improvement in the Gross Domestic Product.

The Recovery plan of 248 billion euros, a fantastic figure to put the Italian economy back into frank growth, with the decisive contribution of the European Union, it will come to the aid of vaccinations now in the second semester this year, says Confindustria, with a consistent reactivation of productive activities and a notable improvement in the level of employment.

Last year almost a million jobs were lost.

Rome, correspondent