In view of the festive season, the legendary smartphone company Apple had announced the Diwali offer. The offer of the company went out of stock just hours after it started. Under Apple’s offer, AirPods were offering free of cost on purchasing iPhone 11 smartphone from Apple Store. The company’s Diwali offer started at 12 pm on October 17 and the deal ended a few hours later.Let us know that after the launch of iPhone 12 recently, Apple had also cut the price of iPhone 11 by Rs 13,400. Not only this, the free AirPods with the iPhone 11 are priced at Rs 14,900. The smartphone has features like dual rear camera, 6.1 inch display and wireless charging.

What is the cost of iPhone 11

Apple launched the iPhone 11 smartphone at an initial price of Rs 68,300. After the price cut, the 64 GB model of this phone can be purchased at the Apple Store for Rs 54,900. At the same time, its 128GB model is priced at Rs 59,900 and 256GB model is priced at Rs 69,900. The company says that within a few hours all the devices were sold under the offer.

Dhansu discount in Amazon cell too

Dhansu discount is also being offered in Amazon cell on iPhone 11 smartphone. The 64 GB model of the phone is priced at Rs 48,999 during the sale. Apart from this, additional cashback is also being offered to HDFC card holders.

