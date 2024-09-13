Summer is moving away slowly from the United Stateshowever, the heat continues to prevail and hit the inhabitants of different counties. For this reason, crowded cities, like Los Angeles and New York Stateoffer their population the possibility of acquiring a free air conditioning.

Los Angeles is experiencing hot weather, with some excessive heat warnings during the week. While in New Yorkthe temperature is a little lower, but it still causes discomfort to New Yorkers. For this reason, The authorities proposed some programs for its inhabitantswhich closed registrations this year, but will reopen in 2025.

How to get free air conditioning in New York

If you It is found anywhere in New York Stateyou can apply to the “Cooling Assistance Benefit”a part of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). Beginning in 2025, you You can register to receive assistance covering the cost of purchasing and installing air conditioning or a fan.

However, You must meet certain requirements to acquire the US$800 for the purchase and installation of window air conditioning and up to US$1,000 for a wall-mounted oneTo qualify, the household must have at least a person over 60 years olda child under 6 years of age or someone with an aggravated medical condition. In addition, possess citizenship or permanent residence.

How to get free air conditioning in Los Angeles

Like New York, the city of Los Angeles has closed its registration for this year, but the “Cool LA Heat Relief for Seniors” is expected to reopen in 2025. It offers a free portable air conditioner to low-income residents who are over 60 years old.

The program is run by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (Ladwp) and has some eligibility requirements: being over 60 years old, Ladwp ​​customers and meet entry criteria. In addition, they must attend air conditioner distribution events and register for subsidy programs.