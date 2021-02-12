Morena Rial’s birthday was one of the scandals of the summer season in Villa Carlos Paz. To the point that the celebration ended with a colleague isolated, swabbed and replaced on site (Rodrigo Noya) for a few days, a silenced cast to speak to the press and a press release from the show’s production clarifying that it had not been a clandestine party or anything like that. Although he acknowledges that in the last fifteen minutes of the celebration “everything went haywire”, when the guests did a carioca dance and little train, without chinstraps.

In that context, Fredy Villarreal (one of the protagonists) and René Bertrand (director of the play) gave a mobile in Intruders (America, Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m.) to clarify the position of Morena Rial’s colleagues in the work The little lie.

After Bertrand’s explanation, it was Fredy’s turn, who was quite annoyed with the situation. “I was at a party for a moment. I made it clear to Morena that I was not going to stay all the time, and I went because Morena could be like my daughter“, he declared seriously, after a no-show at the start with Adrián Pallares, about the prohibition they had to talk about the subject.

Fredy Villarreal told how Morena Rial’s birthday was and supported her castmate.

“I met a girl who confessed to me very intimate things and we chatted a lot. I felt that I would fail her if I did not go, but I had doubts with the type of party she was going to organize. I fully advised myself and We agreed that if I didn’t feel comfortable I would retire. And the truth is that it covered my mouth because it was a property set up for a hundred people and at the time I was there, there was no train or carnival in Rio, nor did I count more than 20 people, “added the comedian.

Anyway, he took over the images that were leaked after the party and expressed his position. “Any contact without a chinstrap in an interior, doing a little train or whatever, is very wrong. It’s not good, it’s lousy and I don’t endorse it. What I can say is that I think it was greatly exaggerated because it was Morena’s birthday. And an image looped for half an hour, which is how long the analysis of the panelists in any program lasts, they realize that there was a party that never stopped on the track, always full of people “.

In addition, Fredy remarked that “First that it was not a clandestine party, as the press was quoted. We had to leave the document to enter because it was a private neighborhood. At one point the press of the play asked us if we could get on the track to make us listen to music. Because let’s be clear, having a pandemic party gives the feeling that there was no call and that it is a sad party. And the truth is that it lacked a bit of rhythm. So they invited me to play two songs. That’s where I took off my chinstrap, in an area for a hundred people and fifteen meters away from the twenty that we were. And they take the image we did for the press as we were dancing, “he explained.

Regarding the controversy that was generated with the viralization of some images, he stressed that “I never joined the little train because it was gone. I clarify that that seems wrong to me and I would not have done it because it does not correspond. I also clarify that all this was outdoors. Analyzing an image of reality is not analyzing reality. I do not want to teach journalism classes but an image of reality is not to make an absolute analysis of what happened that night“Fredy closed, quite annoyed with the situation.

