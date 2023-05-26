Fredy Guarín has seen the light again. The soccer player who shone in the Colombian National Team for the last decade has managed to get ahead after a serious crisis that kept him away from soccer and made him suffer too much.

“For some time now I have had problems with alcohol, I admit it. It has always been a problem in my personal life. For some time now I have been working. Excess alcohol is a very big problem. I began to combine it with family and personal situations, and it did not give the best result. It gave the worst results I would say. There came a moment and a time when she had to say what she wanted from my life. The time has come for a healthy and calm life”, recognized Guarín last year, in a chat with ‘Caracol Radio’.

And this 2023, the talented midfielder has shown that you can have, almost literally, “a new year and a new life”.

This is how Fredy Guarín recovered

The ex-soccer player inaugurated another venture Photo: Instagram: @fguarin13

Since he decided to step away from the spotlight to focus on his recovery process, Guarín has shown several signs of resilience.

Supported by his faith, the midfielder who stood out with Porto de Portugal managed to go from illusion to reality.

Advised in a comprehensive process, Guarín came to materialize the hope of relaunching his life. Thus, with the ideas of figures such as the Mexican motivator Daniel Habif, the soccer player – still thirsty to return to the pitches – returned to ‘enter the game’.

Likewise, according to their surroundings, the role of their new partner, the veterinarian pauleth pastranaIt has been transcendental.

The trust and love that Guarín has found in Pastrana has been one more motivation to move forward. This, of course, added to the affection that he feels for his son.

Nowadays, the calm of his face seems to be the best demonstration that today Guarín lives another life.

The day to day of Guarín

Freddy Guarín and Pauleth Pastrana would have separated a few weeks ago. Photo: Instagram: @paulethpastrana, @fguarin13

In the last moment, Guarín has dedicated himself to managing his businesses and spending time with family and friends.

In the list of occupations, the barbershop ‘Club de Caballeros’, the shared taste for horses with his girlfriend and the success of ‘G Level’ in real estate stand out.

