Fredy Guarín: the ex-soccer player’s luxurious apartment in Miami

Fredy Guarín
Instagram: @fguarin13
Fredy Guarin
The former player of the Colombian National Team continues to invest the earnings of his professional career.
January 7, 2023, 05:40 PM
Although at the end of his professional career he had some personal problems and an episode of domestic violence, Fredy Guarin He knew how to invest the earnings of his career as a professional player.
Guarín stopped playing after leaving Millonarios, in 2021, and, after acknowledging that he had problems with alcohol, he announced that he was going to make a radical change in his life to have a calmer existence.
The World Cup player with the Colombian National Team began his career at Atlético Huila in 2002. Then he was in Envigado before making the leap abroad: he played for Boca Juniors, Saint-Etienne, Porto, Inter Milan, Shanghai Shenhua and Vasco da Gama before returning to the country. He achieved 13 titles; the most important, the Europa League with Porto in 2011.
The former soccer player has been successful in his personal businesses. A year ago he opened a barbershop, called the Gentlemen’s Club, and he has also done well in real estate.
In addition, Guarín has a home in Medellín and recently, on social networks, a video of one of his best properties circulated again: an apartment in Miami.
While he continues with his treatment and puts his issues in order, Guarín has not ruled out the possibility of playing professional soccer again. For now, his personal life seems to be getting better organized.
