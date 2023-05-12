Fredy Guarín is trying leave behind the innumerable controversies staged when he was a playerand seeks to give another role to his personal life by undertaking different businesses, far from soccer.

The former player of the Colombian National Team he had to leave professional football abruptly after the problems he had on a personal level, and that led him to take refuge in alcohol. In his last stage as a soccer player, he starred in several drunken scandals, one of the most remembered of him was when he threatened his mother’s sentimental partner.

As an active player and being a member of the Millionaires squad, ‘Guaro’ went through one of the most difficult situations of his life, after having strong personal problems that caused the love break with the model Sara Uribe, and to cope with the moment, he preferred to remain silent and consume alcohol in his solitude.

The serious situation led the Colombian to start a rehabilitation process and ‘play the most important game of his life’, to put alcohol aside. After overcoming that strong period and away from the spotlight of football, Fredy Guarín decided to start in the business world and has achieved several successes as an entrepreneur.

Freddy Guarín’s business

Leaving behind his stage as a soccer player, ‘Guaro’ He has achieved several successes in the business world, where he has undertaken in different sectors that led him to be calmer after moments of turbulence.

Through his social networks, the 36-year-old former player confirmed the opening of ‘Club de Caballeros’, a barbershop located in the city of Medellín, where he specializes in men’s hair and beard care.

But it is not the only venture in Guarín, in Ibagué he has a company called ‘G Level’ that is dedicated to investing in the world of real estate. Also, Freddy It has a horse farm of paso fino, the equines of his venture compete in the main fairs in Colombia.

