Fredy Guarín is still news. The footballer, well remembered for his time at Porto de Portugal and the Colombian National Team, has made several headlines in the national press in recent days due to a revealing interview with his ex-partner, the popular model Sara Uribe.

In a chat with the ‘influencer’ Dímelo King, Uribe said that after breaking his relationship with Guarín in 2020, ‘several suitors’ appeared. Among them, soccer players who would have been Guarín’s teammates during his vast career.

Although the Antioquia model did not dare to give names of the players, the interview received such an echo that hours later Guarín reacted with an unprecedented event.

Guarín reacts after explosive interview

In the talk with the aforementioned content creator, Sara Uribe was dispatched.

About her trip to China, when Guarín was a Shanghai Shenhua player, the model was accurate in saying that she went to Asia because, in her words, it was “the mother of the ridiculous”.

“I fell in love and left (…) I gave up absolutely everything,” he added.

Then, at the interviewer’s insistence on talking about Guarín, he replied: “If you want, play Shakira and Karol G’s song for me.”

“I am not going to give him more fame,” he asserted.

Later, he confessed thatGuarín’s colleagues “wrote” to him after the separation.

Now, Guarín, who has been undergoing a dedicated process of personal growth for a couple of years, reacted after the strong interview. And he did it with an unprecedented fact: the first photograph with his current girlfriend, Pauleth Pastrana, in his Instagram feed.

“The patron”the player pointed out in the image in which the vet kisses him, during an event.

The publication, with more than 30,000 ‘likes’, is filled with comments from Internet users that relate the ‘post’ to the recent interview with Sara Uribe.

