On the afternoon of this December 23, Fredy Guarín, Former Colombian soccer player, published two videos on his Instagram account that he deleted some time later. In the live broadcasts he said that, in at least five times, “they have not let him enter their house” in Montería.

It's been three or four months now that they haven't let me enter my house, the house that I bought with my own money.

Guarin would have denounced in the two recordings that He was not allowed to enter his residence.

“It's been three or four times that they haven't let me enter my house, the house that I bought with my own money,” he said in the first recording in an altered manner.

“You don't treat a man like that“he added repeatedly.

In the comments to the broadcasts, Internet users comment that it could apparently be in state of drunkenness. Likewise, she claimed that she had videos and names to prove that he had “disrespected” her.

“I take responsibility for what happens, I don't name names, but I simply tell you that you don't treat a man like that.“Guarín expressed to the camera while he was seen sitting in a car.

Record this video because tomorrow I don't know what may happen in my life.

Minutes later another live broadcast would have started. Guarín explained that his family would have turned their backs on him.

“My mother-in-law, my daughter, her daughter, who are people that I love with all my heart, grabbed me and gave me a 'back,'” he said in a hurt way.

Apparently, Guarín would be referring to his ex-fiancee Pauleth Pastrana, with whom he lived in Montería. In the recording, which lasted no more than three minutes, he said that he was tired of people taking advantage of him.

“Record this video because tomorrow I don't know what could happen in my life. As I said a few days ago to my mother, my father, my children: I'm tired of people, of people taking advantage of weaknesses“, he concluded before finishing the video, which he assured that he would not save.

Since then, there has been concern about the former soccer player, who recorded the videos in his vehicle.

