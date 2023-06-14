Fredy Guarín continues. The footballer, with a past in the Colombian National Team, has come out ahead after a few difficult years due to extra-sports problems.

The talented midfielder, who doesn’t seem to be returning to the pitch for now, has spent recent time working on his personal growth and strengthening his businesses outside of soccer.

And in the midst of this situation, Jacobo, his son with Sara Uribe, has been a transcendental pillar. But to Guarín’s regret, the minor will not accompany him this weekend, in commemoration of Father’s Day.

Guarín will spend Father’s Day without his son

Fredy Guarín shared his girlfriend’s photo on his Instagram profile.

Fredy Guarín has been in charge of the barbershop ‘Club de Caballeros’ and ‘G Level’, his real estate business.

But he has always taken time with his family.

However, Sara Uribe, her ex-partner, confirmed that Jacobo will not spend Father’s Day with Fredy, as the minor goes on vacation and will go on a trip with the Antioquia model.



“Jaco was with his dad last weekend, but next weekend, which is Father’s Day, we’re going for a walk together”Uribe told on his social networks.

Since he decided to step away from the spotlight to focus on his recovery process, Guarín has shown several signs of resilience.

Supported by his faith, the midfielder who stood out with Porto de Portugal managed to go from illusion to reality.

Advised in a comprehensive process, Guarín came to materialize the hope of relaunching his life. Thus, with the ideas of figures such as the Mexican motivator Daniel Habif, the soccer player – still thirsty to return to the pitches – returned to ‘enter the game’. Since then he hasn’t let himself be taken out.

