Fredy Guarín: incredible motorcycle of more than 100 million and its great luxuries

Away from the soccer fields after his brief stint with Millonarios, Freddy Guarin He has stood out on social networks for sharing various details of his personal daily life.

In the midst of his photographs with Pauleth Pastrana, apparently his fiancée, certain details have come to light that in the eyes of his followers have been classified as striking “luxury”.

BMW 1250 Motorcycle

Fredy Guarin celebrates goal. Photo: Maurice Moreno. TIME

Although it is not clear that he owns it, Fredy Guarín surprised his followers several months ago with a photograph in which he is seen riding what appears to be a BMW R1250 motorcycle.

This style of motorcycle, in its most recent versions, has a value that exceeds 100 million pesos in the used vehicle market.

Apartment in Miami

Photo: Instagram:@fguarin13

Also several weeks ago, Guarín published a video on his social networks in which he showed part of what would be the first floor of one of his new properties: an apartment in Miami.

There you can see the luxurious furniture that makes up the space, in addition to its spaciousness. They also highlight the dining room and a bar in the kitchen.

The structure has very good lighting thanks to its large windows.

The view also seems to be spectacular.

Guarin only wrote: “Millions of Blessings”.

More news

SPORTS

*With information from EL TIEMPO Trends