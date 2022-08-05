Saturday, August 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fredy Guarín: incredible motorcycle of more than 100 million and its great luxuries

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in Sports
0


close

AUTO PLAY

Fredy Guarín, involved in a case of domestic violenceThe Millonarios player starred in a confrontation at his parents’ residence.

Freddy Guarin

The man who shone on the soccer fields now stands out for the ‘gusticos’ that he gives himself.

Away from the soccer fields after his brief stint with Millonarios, Freddy Guarin He has stood out on social networks for sharing various details of his personal daily life.

See also  Fredy Guarín: bonuses he received in Millionaires, according to the portal

In the midst of his photographs with Pauleth Pastrana, apparently his fiancée, certain details have come to light that in the eyes of his followers have been classified as striking “luxury”.

BMW 1250 Motorcycle

Fredy Guarín celebrates goal 2011

Fredy Guarin celebrates goal.

Photo:

Maurice Moreno. TIME

Although it is not clear that he owns it, Fredy Guarín surprised his followers several months ago with a photograph in which he is seen riding what appears to be a BMW R1250 motorcycle.

This style of motorcycle, in its most recent versions, has a value that exceeds 100 million pesos in the used vehicle market.

Apartment in Miami

Freddy Guarin
Photo:

Instagram:@fguarin13

Also several weeks ago, Guarín published a video on his social networks in which he showed part of what would be the first floor of one of his new properties: an apartment in Miami.

There you can see the luxurious furniture that makes up the space, in addition to its spaciousness. They also highlight the dining room and a bar in the kitchen.

The structure has very good lighting thanks to its large windows.

The view also seems to be spectacular.

See also  Fredy Guarín marries: who is the woman with whom he will 'remake' his life?

Guarin only wrote: “Millions of Blessings”.

More news

SPORTS
*With information from EL TIEMPO Trends

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Fredy #Guarín #incredible #motorcycle #million #great #luxuries

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Crude sugar extends ICE recovery, arabica coffee falls 4.5% - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.