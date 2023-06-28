Fredy Guarín saw the light again. The soccer player who shone in the Colombian National Team for the last decade has managed to get ahead after a serious crisis that kept him away from soccer and made him suffer too much.

This was announced by the footballer himself, out loud, in a video published in the last few hours by the program ‘I know everything’, on ‘Channel 1’.

However, in the midst of his emotional announcement, the information that the media outlet reviewed on its website after striking statements echoed: “Fredy Guarín would have finished with Pauleth Pastrana”.

Fredy Guarín would have ended with Pauleth Pastrana

Fredy Guarín and Pauleth Pastrana. Photo: Instagram Fredy Guarin

Guarín reappeared in the middle of the ‘Expobelleza’ fair and said that “life is at stake”after the crisis that he experienced due to alcoholism.

“I am very happy and very calm, life is about improving yourself day by day in every situation. Life is beautiful and beautiful”he commented.

“There are things that come to life and they are lessons… obviously these are difficult times, but they are tests that God puts us,” said Guarín, in the talk with ‘I know everything’.

“God has shown me that hard tests can be overcome and I have overcome it and here we are, standing again, with God’s blessing,” he said.

Later, the reporter insisted that Guarín talk about his love life.

“And how is your heart, are you in love?” he asked.

“No, we are fine, thank God in peace,” Guarín replied.

“‘Single?” questioned the reporter.

“Calm and at peace,” said Guarín in the controversial video, leaving on the air the idea that he separated from Pauleth Pastrana, with whom it had been said that he was going to marry.

