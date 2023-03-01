Despite taking a long time off the courts, Fredy Guarín is still news. To his regret, it is not because of the vast football career he had, but because of his extra-sports life.

Fredy Guarín is going through a process of personal growth, after confessing that he suffered from serious problems in recent times, which forced him to move away from his football career, after playing for Millonarios.

The talented midfielder, who was a key part of the Colombian National Team in the run-up to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has made headlines in the press due to his romantic relationships.

The separation of the model Sara Uribewhich occurred in 2020, continues to give people something to talk about, despite the fact that Guarín maintains a current relationship with the veterinarian Pauleth Pastrana.

Not surprisingly, in the model’s last interview, with the ‘influencer’ Tell me King, Guarín was a great topic of conversation. And Uribe’s responses fell like a waterfall.

‘I’m not going to give him more fame’

In the chat with the content creator, Uribe was dispatched.

About her trip to China, when Guarín was a Shanghai Shenhua player, the model was accurate in saying that she went to Asia for being, in her words, “the mother of the ridiculous ones.”

“I fell in love and left (…) I gave up absolutely everything,” he added.

Then, at the interviewer’s insistence on talking about Guarín, he replied: “If you want, play the song by Shakira and Karol G”.

“I’m not going to give him more fame”he asserted.

Regarding suitors who came to him after his separation from Guarín, Uribe confirmed to Dímelo King that there were soccer players on the list.

“Yes… uffff… many”, he said at the outset.

“Maybe even comrades…”commented the content creator.

“Yes,” Uribe responded bluntly, not daring to name names.

“But I already learned to say no,” closed the Antioquia model.

