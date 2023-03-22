Thursday, March 23, 2023
Fredy Guarín, alert: they robbed Sara Uribe and kept her son’s papers

March 22, 2023
Fredy Guarín, alert: they robbed Sara Uribe and kept her son’s papers


close

Sara Uribe and Fredy Guarín

Sara Uribe and Fredy Guarín.

Photo:

Instagram Sara Uribe / Instagram Fredy Guarín

Sara Uribe and Fredy Guarín.

“Please help me,” cries the Antioquia model after being a victim of theft. She offers reward.

Sara Uribe, a well-known model from Antioquia, was a victim of robbery in the last few hours. The presenter, ex-partner of soccer player Fredy Guarín, recounted through social networks the details of the theft he suffered in Villa del Aburrá, in Medellín.

As he commented, at the time of what happened, they would have stolen the papers of Jacobo, the son he has with the former player of Millionaires.

Sara Uribe, victim of robbery

The paisa is constantly being asked by netizens to open an OnlyFans account.

Photo:

Instagram @sara_uribe

Through his Instagram stories, Uribe recounted how he was a victim of robbery this Monday, in Medellín.

The former participant of ‘Protagonistas de Nuestra Tele’, with whom Guarín had a relationship until 2020, assures that they took her bag from her car while visiting a friend.

“I was at a friend’s house, I went in to do an errand, but while the car alarm was activated they opened the door for me and they took my bag with absolutely everything (sic),” he said.

“If you can help me, I ask you,” he added.

“They took my papers and those of the child”Uribe pointed out, in one of his stories on Instagram, about the way in which they would have affected Jacobo, the son he has with Fredy Guarín.

“I give a good reward,” he remarked.

“The material is worth… we have health and life”Uribe concluded in his account of the robbery.

