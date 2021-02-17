Fredi Bobic is in great demand these days. Apparently the sports director is from Eintracht Frankfurt also a topic at Red Bull. The large corporation would like to sign Bobic as the new head of sports.
As the SportPicture reports, Fredi Bobic is said to be a candidate for the vacant post of global sports director, most recently held by Ralf Rangnick. Frankfurt fans can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being: Red Bull is said to be looking for other candidates because Bobic is not available.
Bobic is contractually bound to Eintracht until 2023. In addition to Red Bull, Hertha BSC also tried to become the sports director of the SGE.
With clever squad planning, Bobic managed Eintracht Frankfurt in recent years to become a club that competes for international places year after year. In doing so, Bobic succeeds again and again in engaging cheap players who develop rapidly and increase their market value immensely. Bobic also has a knack for filling the coaching position (currently: Adi Hütter, before: Niko Kovac).
It is not known whether Bobic Red Bull has already canceled. The 49-year-old should get along well with Oliver Mintzlaff (Managing Director RB Leipzig) and, as global sports director, would be responsible for the locations in Leipzig, Salzburg, New York and Bragantino (Brazil). It is currently unlikely that Bobic will break his tents in Frankfurt to pursue a completely new job for Red Bull.