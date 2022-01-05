P.Hileas Fogg would have enjoyed this watch. On his difficult journey around the globe, the gentleman from London would at least have been spared the problem of calculating the time with a Frederique Constant Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture. Wherever the traveler is, he can not only read the local time from the dial, but also the times in another 23 time zones and the date, which plays a decisive role at the end of the novel “Around the World in 80 Days”.

But in the 19th century the gentleman wears a gold pocket watch. Wristwatches only come into fashion later, those made of disdainful stainless steel even later – especially with time zone functions. The Highlife Worldtimer is a very young representative of this type. For known reasons, we weren’t able to try them on intercontinental trips, but the wearing test in the home office and in the immediate vicinity also provided meaningful information.

As a reserved person, Fogg would certainly have appreciated the unpretentious appearance of the Highlife model series, to which the grandiose model name does not fit at all. The slightly pillow-shaped case with a diameter of 41 millimeters, which is suitable for the majority, ends in integrated lugs. These are among the highlights of the Highlife. Because they are anchors for the wonderfully easy-to-use quick-change strap system. The Highlife owner can enjoy this without having to rush into further expenses. Finally, three straps are included in the scope of delivery: a stainless steel strap with brushed links, polished middle parts and a solid folding clasp as well as a nubuck leather strap and a rubber strap. Both are kept in dark blue and match the color of the dial nicely. Our personal favorite, however, remained the steel strap, which is comfortable to wear and does not pull the hair.



Blue hour: window on the back with a view of the clockwork.

:



Image: Martin Häußermann



The in-house automatic caliber 718 movement also deserves great praise, and its rate values ​​would have convinced Phileas Fogg, who hated being late. That would not have happened with an average daily process of around four seconds as in our one-week wearing test. The ease of use is also pleasing. All functions of the watch can be set using the crown. In the basic position, the clockwork is wound up for commissioning, after which the automatic winding takes care of the energy supply. If you pull the crown into the first detent position, you should be careful. If you turn it forwards, the pointer date jumps one position, if you turn it backwards, you twist the city ring – each of the 24 cities stands for a time zone – and thus sets the desired local time. Both functions only work in one direction. If you have accidentally turned too far, you cannot turn back, but have to turn an extra lap. The time can be set in the second locking position – forwards and backwards, of course.

The center of the dark blue dial is a relief of a globe to match its function. A 24-hour disc, which is designed in two colors, rotates around it. It glows white between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., signaling that it is day in the opposite city. The other half of the ring is dark blue and indicates the times of the night. Since sunrise and sunset times change daily in every location, this indication can only be a rough guide. That’s perfectly okay. On the other hand, we think it’s a shame that a watch that appears so sporty and robust is only leak-proof up to 5 bar. We would have considered 10 bar to be appropriate. However, the price of 3795 euros seems more than appropriate. Other well-known manufacturers call for at least twice as much for comparable functionality.