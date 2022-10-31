Home page politics

Florian Naumann

Denmark elects a new parliament. It is clear who will be the strongest force. Surprises are still possible. And suddenly migration is hardly an issue anymore.

Munich/Copenhagen – It was a surprise – more could follow: At the beginning of October, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called early elections. At the same time, the social democrat announced that she wanted to break with a well-established Scandinavian practice: no minority government wants to aspire to the head of government, who was shaken by a mink scandal. “It’s a broad government with parties from both sides of the center.”

There must be a calculation behind this: The small party Radikale Venstre (Radical Left), one of the supporters of the Social Democrats, had forced Mette Frederiksen to re-election in view of the mink scandal (see below). With a “broad” alliance, the prime minister would be less susceptible to blackmail. But the strategy could fail: The biggest competitor, the not at all left-leaning Venstre (Left), does not want to take part. And with the “moderates”, a newly founded party is celebrating the most astounding success in the polls. At their head: Lars Løkke Rasmussen, one of Frederiksen’s predecessors as prime minister. In terms of possible government participation, he does not want to be set on a course yet.

Mette Frederiksen and the man in the background: her predecessor Lars Løkke Rasmussen. © IMAGO/Martin Sylvest

Last but not least, there is a third unexpected twist: migration apparently plays an unusually small role in the Denmark election campaign. Although pithy claims are on the table. At least they seem acceptable on both sides of the middle.

Denmark election: left block in front – but the numbers could be deceiving

The outcome of the Denmark election? Open. At least as far as a possible government formation is concerned. The polls were in motion in the weeks leading up to the polls. Frederiksen’s Social Democrats lost a good two percentage points in the October within two weeks Sunday question of the institute Voxmeter for the Ritzau news agency – only to then gain another percentage point. There is no doubt that Frederiksen’s party will be the strongest force.

With a good 26 percent recently, the Social Democrats are well ahead of the Venstre with 12.5 percent. Denmark’s party system is highly fragmented. In the most recent election in 2019, eleven groups made it into the Folketing. Similar to what happened recently in Sweden, the focus is therefore primarily on a “left” and a “right” block. In September, the two sides were still largely level. A day before the election date, Voxmeter saw the left clearly ahead.

Denmark’s mink scandal – now even a reason for new elections At the height of the corona pandemic in autumn 2020, the Danish government had millions of mink killed – without any legal basis, as it later turned out. In June 2022, an independent commission sharply criticized the Prime Minister and parts of her government in a report. Frederiksen was “grossly misleading”. The government’s justification for the mass slaughter in 2020 was that the coronavirus had mutated in the animals and had spread to humans. Unpleasant for Frederiksen’s government: the misery seemed to have no end for a long time. Some of the culled animals were not buried deep enough, and carcasses resurfaced. According to the report by the “Mink Commission”, the Radical Venstre had called for a new election resolution by the start of parliamentary work in October at the latest. Frederiksen’s Food Minister Mogen Jensen resigned in November 2020.

Election in Denmark: Former prime minister could become a shooting star and kingmaker

But the impression could be deceptive. Not only because Frederiksen is looking for partners beyond the left camp. Because Rasmussen’s “Moderaterne” are not included in the count of the support for the right block. Within a few weeks, they shot up in the polls from a good two to more than ten percent. Lars Løkke Rasmussen could become a kingmaker. He has labeled his new party “centrist” – although he was a leading figure of the right-wing Venstre for years.

From the back benches back into the political limelight? Lars Løkke Rasmussen at the Folketing in early 2022. © Liselotte Sabroe/www.imago-images.de

During the election campaign, he demonstratively left open whether Rasmussen would work with his successor Frederiksen – and found an image that was appropriate for the seafaring nation of Denmark: “Selecting a captain and going on board without first having discussed the sailing plan would be stupid ‘ he said in a virtual Question and answer session of the broadcaster DR. The Venstre also did not want to make any promises to Rasmussen. What is decisive is factual politics, not a person, he said in a politician’s style that is also very familiar in Germany.

Picking a captain and boarding without first discussing the sail plan would be foolish.

Rasmussen also made it clear that cooperation between his moderates and Frederiksen’s Social Democrats does not constitute a “coalition on both sides of the centre”. More is needed for this.

Denmark election: Migration hardly plays a role – Frederiksen “sharpened” the course

Unlike in previous elections, however, the issue of migration hardly plays a role. The Swedish columnist Susanna Birgersson, who used to live in Denmark herself, attributed this to a long-standing paradigm shift in the Danish social democrats in particular: they had “sharpened” their immigration policy. As a result, the hard-right Dansk Folkeparti has also declined in importance. With her motto “Dans first” she was last in the polls at two to three percent. In 2019, the Danish People’s Party received 8.7 percent of the vote. In 2015 it was even 21.1 percent.

In fact, Denmark has comparatively drastic migration policy plans – they were forged by the social democrat Frederiksen herself. And there is hardly any criticism. A deal is on the way with East African Rwanda: Asylum seekers arriving in Denmark could be flown to Rwanda. For an “examination of the application”, but also to discuss an option of “settlement in Rwanda”. The political scientist Ditte Brasso Sørensen sees a broad consensus on migration issues “in the political center and on the right”, like her explained to the channel Euronews. And a targeted plan Frederiksen: “It’s not just Rwanda, Frederiksen adds a sentence in every speech about ‘being tough on young, insufficiently integrated migrants'”.

Denmark: Ex-minister returns with a new party – and is now trying to scold “elites”.

However, the extreme right is not completely marginalized. Another right-wing populist party received greater support in the polls: the newly founded “Danmarksdemokraterne” (“Denmark Democrats”). Behind the project is Inger Støjberg, Minister for Foreigners and Integration from 2015 to 2019 under then party friend Rasmussen. She was considered a hardliner. A court even sentenced Støjberg to prison following a scandal involving immigrant minors who were unlawfully separated from partners or husbands.

Your party, which is barely disguised after the name of the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats, now has 8.8 percent. But Støjberg’s course is also surprising: Birgersson, for example, attested to the Denmark Democrats in an interview the leaf Fryksdalsbygden an election campaign focused primarily on urban-rural conflicts and a supposed political “elite”. That is “classically populist”. But still comparatively “harmless”. The latter verdict is debatable. In any case, tough demands on migration policy, even for Støjberg as a unique selling point, currently seem less promising. (fn)