This is how Woerden reacts to the very expensive Rembrandt bridge of 31 million: ‘Will it be made of gold or something?’

The people of Woerden do not want the Rembrandt Bridge in the trash yet, but with an extra 10 million euros on top of the 21.5 million euros that has already been set aside for it, they think it will be a very expensive plan. “Is that bridge going to be gold or something?”