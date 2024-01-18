Frederick Kongeord (Palabra de Rey), published this Wednesday, January 17, where he offers a vision of his task and reflects on his youth. At 55 years old, the first-born of Margaret II – who signed her abdication last Sunday in Copenhagen – has surprised his compatriots by sharing his desires and concerns for the future. Although the appearance of the volume was kept secret until the day of its publication, Danish media indicate that the publisher has been very busy since last New Year's Eve, when the sovereign announced her retirement after 52 years on the throne. Although the length of time the work had been in preparation has not been revealed, just three days have passed since Frederick he.

The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, the largest of the national morning newspapers, described this Wednesday as a “big surprise” the appearance of the book, from the Politikens Forlag publishing house. “It reflects the path taken by a young and recalcitrant crown prince” until he became “a mature man, a family man, and a king,” according to this medium. The website of the royal house, renewed since the proclamation, presents the work indicating the following: “The King himself [explica] which is meant by the words 'United, committed, for the kingdom of Denmark'. This is the motto of his reign, which made no express mention of God, as is traditional in the Danish monarchy.

Last Sunday, addressing the Danes as monarch, Frederick Given that the Danish kings are heads of state and heads of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, the royal house has considered it appropriate to clear up doubts in this regard. To do this, he includes on his website some phrases from the king, which illustrate his apparent divine omission. “The strength of faith does not lie in whether God is mentioned in the word of a King, but in the fact that we, as people, feel connected to each other through our Christian faith,” is one of them. . “It occupies my life much more than before,” he says in Frederick X's book on the Christian faith. 72% of the population is registered as a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, which has 55% women priests. However, less than 5% of Danes consider themselves very religious, according to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The book is signed by Jens Andersen, a Danish author who already published a biography of the then crown prince in 2018. This time, the portrait of the new monarch reflects his evolution, with the doubts of adolescence and the discomfort of youth in the face of a destiny like his, until he wears the crown with apparent tranquility. “I just wanted to be like the other boys my age, and for many years calling myself King was something I didn't want at all,” Federico X admits to the writer. The son of Queen Margaret and the late Prince Henry came to think that turning 18 “was something like the end of the world because everything fun and enjoyable would end.” “Fortunately, that was not the case,” he acknowledges on the title pages. During his youth, he earned the nickname Turbofor his love of driving at high speed, and his love of parties was evident.

A woman reads a copy of 'Kongeord' (Word of a King), a book written by Jens Andersen about King Frederick X, in a bookstore in Copenhagen, January 17, 2024.

NILS MEILVANG (EFE)

He owes his understanding of his duty to his mother and his wife, he says. And he assures: “For once I am the person I want to be. “I will also strive to develop that as King of Denmark.” A phrase highlighted in turn by the website of the royal house. Regarding his wife, the queen consort born in Australia – and with whom he will celebrate 20 years of marriage next May – the sovereign assures that she is his “co-pilot” and they have a “super dynamic together.” In the weeks prior to the announcement of Margaret II's abdication, the Danish tabloid press reported on the then prince's visit to Spain to meet Genoveva Casanova, former daughter-in-law of the Duchess of Alba. A photographic report published in Spain by the magazine Readingsand an episode that was not commented on by the royal house because it belonged to the private sphere.

The newly proclaimed King Frederick and Queen Mary of Denmark kiss on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on January 14, 2024. RITZAU SCANPIX DENMARK (via REUTERS)

The new monarchical era that Frederick and Mary of Denmark represent will be marked by their attention to environmental problems, “because we want to contribute to leaving the planet in good condition for the next generation.” To this end, they propose to “support initiatives for the conservation of nature, biodiversity and the fight against the climate.” It is a promise to get to work on a personal basis summarized in another of the book's statements. He says like this: “In many Western societies the important question is: What can you do for me? It rarely happens the other way around: What can I do for you?”

In the extensive gallery of photos of the proclamation included by the royal house, the thousands of Danes who filled the streets of Copenhagen to greet an excited Frederick X stand out, on the one hand. On the other, the royal couple holding hands and by the waist on the balcony of the Danish Parliament. The video of the speech given from there shows the kiss they gave at the end.