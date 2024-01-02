Prince Frederick of Denmark, 55, will become king on January 14. From that day on, he will be called Frederick and Greenland, in the Atlantic.

The abdication of his mother, Queen Margaret, 83, announced this Sunday after half a century on the throne, throws her heir to the front line. Taking on the crown and its symbolic and representative function of the country will involve readjustments to the relaxed lifestyle that Federico has enjoyed until now — including a recent getaway to Madrid, where he met Genoveva Casanova, ex-daughter-in-law of the late Duchess of Alba. —. The future king, very popular among the Danes, like his mother, assumes the head of state and will also be the head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Denmark.

Next January 14 marks the 52nd anniversary of Queen Margaret II's accession to the throne. In 2022, during the 50th anniversary of his reign, Prince Frederick assured in a speech that, when the time came, he would be ready. “I will guide the ship and succeed you as you did your father [el rey Federico IX]”were his words.

The promise of continuity and respect for the institution he is about to represent takes place in a country where republicanism is residual. “Only 15% of the population is republican and this is because the Danes have linked their identity as a small country to the presence of an ancient and respected monarchy,” says Sebastian Olden-Jorgensen, historian and expert on the Royal House. from the University of Copenhagen. In a telephone conversation, he adds that the monarchy “is immensely popular” and the queen's abdication is not an attempt to resolve tensions or contain scandals within the royal family. “I think it's a logical reaction to her health failing. Maybe he could keep up appearances for a while, but he has seen his own fragility. Although the withdrawal is a novelty in Denmark, there are very few people who believe that the queen is obliged to continue.

According to Olden-Jorgensen, the current success is due to the fact that there has been a “line of competent male kings, and then Queen Margaret, who have lived up to their role and carefully adapted the monarchy over time.” She compares the institution to a family business that accumulates its fortune—understood here as reputation and goodwill—over the years. “Maintaining it depends on the members of the dynasty and, here, the Danish royal family has known how to behave. Ultimately, everything depends on personality and that is like a lottery. Just like in anyone's life.” What do you think, then, of the presence of the future Danish king in Spain and with a woman who is not his wife, Princess Mary? “It seems that the Danes have been entertained by this story [destapada por la revista Lecturas] but they don't consider it serious. “It was stupid of them and if it was just one time, people will forgive and forget.”

That the prince spent the night at Genoveva Casanova's house and waited alone in the street for a car to pick him up seems to him “part of his informal style, and he will have to be more prudent and dignified as king.” “A large part of the prince's success among his compatriots is his somewhat rigid behavior and he will have to mature in this area,” he says. At the same time, he remembers that Princess Mary can act as a counterweight “because she carries dignity as she teaches, is respected and moves the monarchy towards causes such as the defense of the LGTBI community and climate conservation.” Her husband, meanwhile, “seems more interested in sports and music.” The couple met in 2000, at the Olympic Games in Sydney (Australia), her native country, and married in Copenhagen in 2004. They have four children who form the first line of succession: Christian (18 years old), Isabella (16) and the twins Vincent and Josephine (12 years old). The eldest is already popular among the Danes.

Queen Margaret of Denmark, Prince Christian and the heir to the throne, Prince Frederick, on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen on October 15. Patrick van Katwijk (Getty Images)

Federico André Henrik Christian, prince of Denmark and count of Monpezat through the paternal line, was born on May 26, 1968. The son of Queen Margaret and her husband, Prince Henri, of French origin, he has a younger brother—Prince Joaquín—and studied in his country and in France. Graduate and master's degree in Political Science from the Danish University of Aarhus, he also attended classes at the American University of Harvard for a year. As with other European ruling houses, he has been trained in the military academies of land, sea and air. According to the website of the Royal Family, he “is a commander of the navy and a colonel in the other two armies, and is still active in the field of defense.” In addition to Danish, he speaks English, French and German, and to his inclination for the environment he adds a passion for sport. The Royal Race, in which he participates, brings together nearly 80,000 ordinary citizens every year and is one of the largest events of its kind on a national scale.

The good relationship he maintains today with his mother contrasts with the discomfort shown during his youth with the media attention derived from his destiny as future king. At that time, he also lamented the supposed distance of his parents, more focused on his royal duties than on his two children. A criticism similar to that directed by King Charles III of the United Kingdom to his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of Edinburgh, both deceased. Over time, the Danish and British heirs have softened their reproaches, especially since the concerns of their private lives have also generated tensions within their homes.

“Mother and son are very close. Yes, there has been a crisis between the queen and her second son, Joaquín, over the withdrawal of the titles of prince from his sons,” admits Olden-Jorgensen. It was a step in line with the adjustment made by other European royal houses regarding the number of their serving members and recipients of public funds. “In the Danish case, it was not done elegantly and this caused pain to the son and grandchildren. “It was handled poorly and tactlessly.” From now on, Nicolás, Félix, Henrik and Athena – children of Prince Joachim; the two eldest, from his first marriage, will be able to freely decide their future without their actions having repercussions on the monarchy. What will happen to Joaquín? “He lives in the United States [junto con su esposa, la princesa Marie, y sus dos hijos menores] and I think it will continue abroad. Somehow, he has not been able to find his place in Denmark, although being second in a Royal House is never easy,” suggests the same expert.

