Suffice to say that if there are two in the world who are delighted to be confined and under curfew, it is they: Frederick and Florence, a couple of Canadians who waited sixty-eight years before finally getting together. say yes”. Their story begins in 1952, when they were teenagers in the province of Newfoundland. Love at first sight at college: for two years, they never left each other, lengthening the journey when leaving school, kissing in secret between classes, and every evening, Frederick, who lives across from Florence, tells him “good night” playing with the switch on the porch light.

The rest was obvious, but life decided otherwise. Frederick left to study in Toronto, Florence stayed in the small town of Newfoundland, and when he returned she was married. It’s life. Each had children and grandchildren. After 57 years of marriage, Florence’s husband succumbs to cancer. Then Frederick’s wife too. And that’s where they end up, by chance. “Our two brothers are in the same retirement home, explains Florence to CBC radio, his gave me some pretty bad news, and especially his phone number, so after a few days of procrastination, I decided to call him because I know what it’s like to be suddenly alone.”

It was in February. At the first phone call, after the surprise, both exchange memories, giggles while remembering their college years. A week later, she calls back, and the next week again, and so on, every three days, then two days, then daily, for hours and hours. After five months, they finally agree to see each other and she shows up at his place at 10:30 p.m. “I was in pajamas!, says Frederick, so I quickly got dressed, opened the door, we held hands and knew straight away that she had taken over my heart. “

Three days later, they tell their children that they are getting married, which they do in August, with a handful of guests, all masked and from a distance. A marriage that first moved the local press, then national, before expanding this week to NewsWeek and CNN, like a breath between two anxiety-provoking scoops on the Covid or Donald Trump. A story in which there are no social networks, no Facebook, no “likes”. Just two landline lines, seven decades of waiting, an extraordinary desire to live and above all a lot of tenderness.