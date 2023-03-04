The first time he presented himself to the Italian press as Ferrari team principal, he wore a shirt and pullover. No standard tie. Just like the unforgettable Sergio Marchionne. “I only wore it on my wedding day,” Frederic Vasseur candidly confessed. And in fact the suit reflects the character of the French manager who took over at Maranello: a pragmatic man, used to breathing the air of the circuits more than the salon environment and capable of building a career from scratch it led him to manage the most prestigious F.1 team in the world. During the tests in Bahrain, on the eve of the first race of the 2023 World Championship, the number one of the redhead came down from the wall to tell his story and be better discovered by the Italian fans, who hope to relive with him the golden era of Jean Todt and by Michael Schumacher.