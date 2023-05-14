Dhe Parisian banlieue is alive! The latest pearl in the chain of culture around the central giant solitaire is Hangar Y, which opened at the end of March in Meudon. As the name suggests, it is a former aircraft hangar. More precisely: a zeppelin hangar, the first in the world. This was built in 1879 from set pieces from the “Galerie des machines” from the world exhibition held the previous year at the Paris Champ-de-Mars. Hangar Y took over the dimensions – seventy meters long and twenty-three meters high – and the abundance of light from this gigantic glass building typical of the time.

The renovated and carefully modernized hall is even more open and bright today. Its main front is glazed from the floor to the top of the gable roof, with a very noble-looking glass that is highly transparent when looking through to the outside. In today’s stylistic language, its filigree metal frames refer to the graceful Eiffel supporting structures of the warm brown wooden roofs over the nave and the mezzanines on both sides. The new Hangar Y is spacious but not intimidating, functional but not lifeless, modern without betraying its history.

Everything you want to know about them is told by life-size 3D figures that appear as soon as you put on a helmet handed out at the entrance. Among them was Colonel Charles Renard, who, as the founder and director of the Central Facility for Military Aviation in Meudon, designed the zeppelin “La France” together with Infantry Captain Arthur Krebs. In this, on August 8, 1884, the two flew a closed circuit for the first time in the history of aviation: a distance of eight kilometers to and from Hangar Y. The phantom figures are a bit creepy with their fixed smile and angular gestures, but their half-hour Guided tour of the hall is exciting.

After the Franco-Prussian War in 1870/71, during which more than 60 balloons, some of which were manned, flew away from besieged Paris, observation balloons and zeppelins were designed and built in Meudon until 1918. After the Allied victory, Hangar Y (the letter refers to the building plot with typical military ingenuity) became an aviation museum, which became the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace in Le Bourget in 1973.



Above the clouds: the balloon captain Emile-Louis Julhès with his wife over Turin, Italy

:



Image: Beaussant Lefèvre & Associates



Militarily imaginative, the hangar was named “Y”.

The opening show “Dans l’air, les machines volantes” presented on the two mezzanine mezzanines refers to this story. It brings together over a hundred films, videos, paintings, drawings, models, documents and installations on the subject of “flying machines”, from Leonardo da Vinci’s drawings in a carnet from the years 1487 to 1489 (a facsimile can be seen) to one especially for the See Nelly Maurel’s mural composition made from three dozen real and fake documents on aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont. The curator, Marie-Laure Bernadac, recently had a “History of Still Life” in the Louvre spectacularly gone awry. Here, however, her strength – the gathering of exciting material – far outweighs her weakness in structuring it stringently.