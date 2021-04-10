Freddy Villarreal is preparing to do a new imitation in ShowMatch (El Trece), the Marcelo Tinelli cycle. The actor who had played Mauricio Macri this season will do the same with President Alberto Fernández.

As you know, this year ShowMatch will have a contest that will no longer be only dance but of various artistic disciplines. That segment is called “The 2021 Academy”.

But also, in the Tinelli cycle there will be a space dedicated to humor. His name is “Politichef”.

Freddy Villarreal, who will work in that section, declared: “Politichef seems like a very good idea to me: that politicians do their dishes, some knowing and others not. We join these cooking show trends“.

Freddy Villarreal told how “Politichef” will be, the humor segment that ShowMatch will have in 2021. Photo Instagram.

“I am going to play two presidents: one, (Mauricio) Macri; the other, Alberto Fernández”Announced the actor, who had already caricatured former president Macri and who will now make his debut with the character of Fernández.

“I don’t consider myself an imitator, because there are those who really dedicate themselves to that. They have a great facility to bring out voices and faces. But I’m going to make a cartoon, “added Freddy in” In case the flies “(La Once Diez / Radio de la Ciudad).

On his Instagram account, Freddy showed how he is working on the creation of his characters with the valuable help of the masks made by Andrés Parrilla.

Freddy Villarreal prepares for his imitations at ShowMatch aided by the masks made by Andrés Parrilla. Instagram photo.

But not only the image of the person to be caricatured is important. Voice is the other key element. In this sense, Villarreal explained how he manages to speak in the most similar way possible to Alberto Fernández.

“I listen to it every day, at all hours -he specified in the radio interview-. I go to sleep every night watching lectures and interviews”.

“The guttural is the first thing that hits,” he said in reference to the president of the Argentine Republic. He has a tired voice, but then he goes up and runs out of air … He has that tired, slow and oscillating speech up and down …“.

Freddy Villarreal will play President Alberto Fernández in a ShowMatch segment. Instagram photo.

Strict, Freddy stated what his purpose is with the interpretation of Alberto Fernández: “I don’t want to make a portrait of him, I want to make a caricature.”

“I didn’t want to do Mauricio or Alberto, but Marcelo (Tinelli) asked me to do it and I dedicated many hours to him”revealed Freddy.

The annoyance for the crack

“At this point in my life, I feel like concentrating on other artistic works,” the actor confessed. But many artists have been unemployed within the framework of this pandemic for a long time and I decided to do it again ”.

Total sincerity, Freddy Villarreal stated: “One of the things I don’t like to do political characters for is because people can think that you have biased thoughts. They put you on one side or the other of the crack”.

ACE