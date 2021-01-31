Freddy, a Great Dane recognized by the Book of Guinness Records As the tallest dog in the world, he died in Essex (United Kingdom) at the age of 8 and a half years, the organization reported in a statement.

With an impressive height of 1.30 meters standing on all fours and 2.30 meters Standing on his hind legs, a measurement used by Guinness World Records, Freddy rose to fame and became a publicity star in 2016, when he was recognized as the largest dog in the world.

Freddy was the smallest of his litter and, because of that, he could not feed on his mother.

As its owner, Claire Stoneman, Freddy remembers he was the smallest of his litter and, because of that, he could not feed on his mother, so he was separated and adopted two weeks before the recommended time

His owner, Claire, who lives in Leigh-on-Sea, said he was “not only the tallest dog, but the dog with the most love and the biggest heart.”

Freddy lived with a younger brother and feeding both dogs cost Claire about $ 800 a month.

According to the American Kennel Club, Great Danes are friendly, patient and trustworthy. The average life expectancy of a Great Dane is between seven and ten years.

Freddy lived with a younger brother, and feeding both dogs cost Claire about $ 800 a month, with dishes like ground beef for breakfast, roast chicken with croquettes at night and treats throughout the day.

The holder of the Guinness World Records title for the tallest dog in history was Zeus of Otsego, Michigan, who measured 2.29 meters standing on his hind legs. Zeus died in 2014 at the age of 5.

