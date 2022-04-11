Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Freddy Rincón, with a reserved prognosis, after an accident in Cali

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Van in which Freddy RincÃ³n and three more people were traveling

Truck that crashed into the MIO bus and in which Freddy RincÃ³n was traveling.

Truck that crashed into the MIO bus and in which Freddy Rincón was traveling.

The former soccer player is admitted to a clinic in Cali.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

See also  Barcelona, ​​resounding victory over Atlético de Madrid

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Freddy #Rincón #reserved #prognosis #accident #Cali

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

'We are journalists, but also Ukrainians. We have to get through this together first."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.