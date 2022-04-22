On April 11, Colombia woke up to the news of a serious traffic accident in which he was seriously injured. Freddy Rinconthe 55-year-old footballer who shone in national and international football in the 1990s.

Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, the former player of the Colombian National Team died on April 13 at the Imbanaco Clinic from the city of Cali. A fact that has shaken the world of sports and the entire country, among other things, due to the doubts that there are about what happened on the day of the accident.

Recently, the Attorney General’s Office assured that, according to the Legal Medicine report, Freddy Rincón was the one driving the van when it collided with MÍO’s bus.

“This conclusion was supported by the legal medicine forensics in the technical studies and corroborated with the witnesses who were inside the vehicle and the cameras in the area,” prosecutor Francisco Barbosa said.

(Also read: Freddy Rincón: relatives do not believe the Prosecutor’s Office that he was driving).

However, doubts about the version delivered by the judicial entity persist among the athlete’s relatives, mainly because they do not consider it logical that the driver is the one injured in an accident in which all the impact was received by the passenger seat.

“There are the security cameras and there is the evidence of the part where they hit the car. If it was Freddy driving and someone else was the co-pilot, the dead person would not be Freddy.. Of the two who got out of the car and took a taxi, one of them had been driving,” Manuel Rincón said in an interview with ‘Semana’.

(Also read: He died trying to escape from the waters of a rising in the Valley).

In addition, the brother of ‘El colossus’ considers that prosecutor Barbosa is lying and his statements would be covering up the real cause of the accident: “That was why they were taking so long, because they were introducing corruption. That prosecutor cannot affirm one of those things; Collecting evidence is easy, but the problem is that whoever was managing it threatens and buys witnesses and they simply replicate that”.

Finally, Manuel Rincón requested that it be clarified who was driving, because thanks to videos from security cameras in the area it is known that in the vehicle Two men were traveling with Rincón, but they left in a taxi after the crash.

(Also read: Freddy Rincón: what witnesses have said about the accident).

“The Prosecutor’s Office should have investigated who these people were a long time ago, how are they not going to realize that if Freddy was the only one who died and the others all left unharmed, how is he going to drive. The prosecutor is lying, they are not investigating well and they are going to get out of the way gracefully”, concluded his dialogue with ‘Semana’.

Trends WEATHER

More news

‘Level of the Cauca river does not threaten the jarillón in Cali’

Today the Professional Basketball League will return to Cali

They blocked the Pan-American highway in commemoration of the assassination of the governor

$ 1,400 million behind the gangs and even ‘egg cartel’ in the Valley