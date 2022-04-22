This Friday, around noon, the deputy attorney general of the nation, Dr. Martha Mancera offered a press conference in which she provided details of the investigation carried out by the entity on the death of Freddy Rincón, which occurred last Wednesday, April 13.

According to the testimony of the deputy prosecutor, The entity collected 849 pieces of evidence that made it possible to trace the route of Freddy Rincón’s last hours. This is the timeline.

The last hours of the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’

Freddy Rincón died after suffering a traffic accident in Cali. Photo: Private Archive – EL TIEMPO Archive

Sunday April 10

As Rincón’s friends had explained, the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’ spent most of the afternoon of Sunday, April 10, at the house of Harold Saa, a salsa musician, in the Ciudad Córdoba neighborhood of the city of Cali.

“We were sharing in Harold’s house. Freddy (Rincón), the former mayor of Buenaventura Édison Bioscar Ruiz and a couple of other friends were there. As we always do, we talked about soccer, we watched some matches of the Colombian tournament, and we listened to salsa afterwards. because Freddy was passionate about salsa. I went home. Then I woke up with the news of the accident”expressed Vladimir Mosquera, close to Rincón, a few days ago, in dialogue with ‘El País’, from Cali.

According to Mosquera, he was there until the end of the Sunday day of Colombian soccer that was broadcast on TV. Apparently, in the meeting they were watching the match between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali, which ended around 7:40 pm

The Prosecutor’s Office has a record that Rincón was at 3:30 pm at the Saa family’s house, where, according to Maritza Saa, the singer’s sister, Rincón was “one more member.”

According to Deputy Prosecutor Mancera, Rincón left the house in Ciudad Córdoba, along with four people (Nubia, Doris, Diana and José Luis) for the ‘El Bronxs’ nightclub, on Fifth Street with Carrera 26, eight blocks from where he went. the accident. They arrived at the place around 10 pm, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

At midnight, said Acero, Manuela Patiño, the 20-year-old girl, who would have met Rincón there and who was found in the vehicle after the accident, arrived at the bar.

The ‘El Bronxs’ nightclub, a salsa place in Cali. Photo: Facebook: The Bronx, Archive EL TIEMPO

The morning of Monday, April 11

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, around 3:25 am, Rincón left for ‘El Bronxs’ in the Ford truck. The entity says that at that time “the driver was Mr. José Luis.”

Then, the investigating body established, the vehicle headed towards a food site on Roosevelt Avenue with 39th Street.

“There were more than seven people in the vehicle, leaving the nightclub, towards the place where they ate some food, a bakery,” Mancera said.

Apparently, according to the coordinates given by the deputy prosecutor, and as can be seen in the video delivered by the Prosecutor’s Office last Wednesday, the place they went after ‘The Bronx’ would be the ‘Roosevelt Bakery’.

Around 4:15 am, says the Prosecutor’s Office, The “demonstrative evidence” remained in which Rincón climbs into the position of the driver of the vehicle and “the young Manuela” in the part of the co-pilot.

Corner in a car that crashed on Holy Monday Corner in a car that crashed on Holy Monday Photo: Video of the Prosecutor’s Office.

After that, from 4:15 to 4:18 am, the Ford van collides with MINE’s bus.

This is the location of the passengers at the time of the accident, according to what the deputy prosecutor said:

– Rincon was at the wheel.

– Manuela Patino20 years old, whom the footballer would have met at the disco, was in the passenger seat.

– Jose Luisa supposed friend of Rincón, was after the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’.

– Diana Lorraine Cortes43, Harold Saa’s comadre, was in the middle of the back seat of the truck.

– A woman named Nubianwas behind Manuela’s chair.

This video shot shows two people looking for a taxi seconds after the crash.

Around 4:25 am, an ambulance entered the scene to remove Freddy and Manuela from the van, Mancera said. At that time, he added the deputy prosecutor, Nubia and José Luis were already out of the vehicle.

Diana, José Luis and Nubia were the ones who got out of the vehicle, explained the deputy prosecutor. Nubia left in a taxi for the university hospital where she was treated. So far, the Prosecutor’s Office has not provided details on the course of José Luis.

About Rincón, Acero said that the main belt of his chair was not located crosswise, but horizontally, on his legs.

At 4:51 am, Freddy Rincón entered the Imbanaco Clinic, where he died on Wednesday, April 13, at 10 pm (said the deputy prosecutor), as a result of the consequences of the accident. On April 14, at 6:40 am, Rincón’s lifeless body entered Legal Medicine.

