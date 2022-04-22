This Friday, during a press conference, the deputy attorney general of the nation, Martha Mancera, gave details of the investigation carried out by the entity on the death of former soccer player Freddy Rincón.

Rincon’s companions

Photo: iStock, private archive

According to the deputy prosecutor, together with Rincón, in the Ford truck, license plate UGR 410, at the time of the accident, which occurred between 4:15 and 4:18 am on Monday, April 11, five more people were traveling.

(Be sure to read: Freddy Rincón: paramedic gives key testimony in the investigation).

In principle, according to Mancera, Rincón was in the “El Bronxs” nightclub, as Harold Saa, the owner of the house where the “Colossus” spent most of Sunday afternoon, had implied.

(Keep reading: Freddy Rincón: they reveal their link with the women involved in the accident).

When they left the nightclub, seven people were in the car, which apparently was driven by another person. However, after leaving the place of the rumba, on the fifth street with race 34, Rincón got behind the wheel, as explained by the deputy prosecutor. Thus, at the time of the accident, there were four people with Freddy Rincón, as reported by the Prosecutor’s Office.

This is how the people in the car were located

This photo, taken from the video, shows the man getting out of the wrecked truck (driver’s side) and then preventing the scene from being recorded.

This is the location of the passengers, according to what the deputy prosecutor said:

Rincon was at the wheel.

Manuela Patiño, 20, whom the soccer player would have met at the disco, was in the co-pilot position.

José Luis, a friend of Rincón, was after the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’.

Diana Lorena Cortés, 43, Harold Saa’s comadre, was in the middle of the back seat of the truck.



A woman named Nubia was behind Manuela’s chair.

(Also: Freddy Rincón: the striking reason why he was at Harold Saa’s house).

Around 4:25 am, an ambulance entered the scene, seeking to get Freddy and Manuela out, Mancera said. By that time, the deputy prosecutor added, Nubia and José Luis were already out of the vehicle.

(Be sure to read: Freddy Rincón: the nightclub where he would have been before the accident).

“Freddy and Manuela did not get off because they had the highest number of injuries and could not get off by themselves”Mancera explained.

The investigation is still open, said the deputy director of the entity.

More news

Cristiano Ronaldo publishes photo with Georgina and her baby: “You have to thank”

Egan Bernal: Ineos reveals unpublished video of the cyclist’s recovery

Gerard Piqué, against the ropes: they reveal new compromising audios

SPORTS